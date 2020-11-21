« previous post |

"We're working on mass distribution of the virus." — Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, who we hope is working on mass distribution of the ~vaccine~ and not the virus. pic.twitter.com/DqaTC1ZTmD — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020





Well we- we- we- we- we hope it won't

and again you know we're working on mass distribution

of the virus

uh and again

For more on word-substitution errors like Mnuchin's virus for vaccine, see "Defendants wrongly committed of a crime", 8/4/2011.

There are a couple of other interesting speech-production phenomena in this short clip:

The five rapid repetitions of we, an example of the kind of repetition disfluency that I've suggested ought to be called an "interpolation";

Two uses of "and again" in 7 seconds, which along with "you know" can do dual duty as as a discourse connective and a filler phrase.

I haven't been able to locate a recording of the longer interview that this came from — please let me know in the comments if you find it.

