Fay-Cutler malapropism of the week

November 21, 2020 @ 7:48 am · Filed by under Psychology of language

« previous post |


Well we- we- we- we- we hope it won't
and again you know we're working on mass distribution
of the virus
uh and again

For more on word-substitution errors like Mnuchin's virus for vaccine, see "Defendants wrongly committed of a crime", 8/4/2011.

There are a couple of other interesting speech-production phenomena in this short clip:

  • The five rapid repetitions of we, an example of the kind of repetition disfluency that I've suggested ought to be called an "interpolation";
  • Two uses of "and again" in 7 seconds, which along with "you know" can do dual duty as as a discourse connective and a filler phrase.

I haven't been able to locate a recording of the longer interview that this came from — please let me know in the comments if you find it.

 

 

November 21, 2020 @ 7:48 am · Filed by under Psychology of language


Leave a Comment