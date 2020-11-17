What makes an accent "good" or "bad"?
« previous post | next post »
Lacey Wade, a postdoc in the Penn Linguistics Department, is featured in the most recent episode of Big Ideas for Strange Times:
Some antique LLOG posts on similar topics:
"Lazy mouths vs. lazy minds", 11/26/2003
"The beauty of Brummie", 7/28/2004
"Those sleepy, slurry southerners", 11/27/2006
Laura Morland said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
Nice recapitulation for a general audience!
I clicked on it, however, because I'm fresh from an online conversation with a Frenchwoman who apparently was terrorized during her school years by English teachers who taught her that anything less than a "perfect accent" in English was shameful. (Bear in mind that nearly all French teachers of English are French-born, and therefore are more likely than not to have an accent themselves!)
From what I've been able to pick up during my time here, thousands of French students have been similarly misinformed, which may account for the fact that the French rank dead last among Europeans who are (or deem themselves) capable of communicating in a second language.
Most French people are incredulous (or at least disbelieving) when told that, in contradiction to what they were taught in school, their accent is considered "charming" and even "sexy" in English. I and others in the online conversation endeavored to reassure the Frenchwoman in question that *all* Romance-language accents sound charming in English, and French most of all!
On the other hand, many Asian accents do *not* sound charming in English — at least not to me — perhaps a phonetician could easily explain why I feel that way.
Philip Taylor said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:19 pm
At school (in the United Kindom), I experienced exactly the same attitude but in reverse — my French teachers (i.e., teachers of French) were determined that their charges should not speak French "with the accent of the Old Kent Road". And I admire and commend them for that. We learned to produce nasals by holding mirrors under our noses, we learned to differentiate between the four vowel sounds in un bon vin blanc, we learned that there is no /ɪ/ phoneme in French, and we learned many other things that helped us to speak French properly. What was wrong with that ?
Misha Schutt said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:27 pm
I’ve often found a thick French accent very incomprehensible in English, and I have the feeling this is because the two languages are diatrically opposite in many aspects of articulation, so that the “same” sound can have a very different auditory impression.
Some years ago I met a Frenchman whose English pronunciation was excellent, and very comprehensible. I complimented him on this, and he told me that teachers of English in France don’t generally emphasize the fact that English has a strong tonic accent, so the phrase rhythms are quite different. Once he understood this, and set about learning where the stress fell in English words, his accent improved tremendously.
Misha Schutt said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:28 pm
diametrically opposite
john burke said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:36 pm
@Philip Taylor: "And French, she [the nun] spak full, faire and fetysly, After the scole of Stratford atte Bowe, For French of Parys was to hire unknowe." Chaucer: Canterbury Tales (The Prologue).
Philip Taylor said,
November 17, 2020 @ 4:49 pm
You remind me, John, of something that Roger Ascham said of Elizabeth I:
Joe Fineman said,
November 17, 2020 @ 6:12 pm
My father, who spent a year in France in the 1920s, used to recall with amusement that Paris telephone operators would not make his connection until he had pronounced "neuf" to their satisfaction.
Bathrobe said,
November 17, 2020 @ 6:42 pm
The only people likely to listen to and be convinced by this are those who already know and believe what she is saying. Her delivery is so helpful and earnest that anyone who casually comes across this video will turn off after the first 20 seconds.
Greater attention to what ordinary people are interested in (themselves… and how the world is) delivered with more pizazz would be far more effective.
Adygio said,
November 17, 2020 @ 9:01 pm
All in all, there is not such as bad or good accents. I believe more in dialects.. There are folks in west and east London that do not understand each other, the same is valid for different regions in Germany.
John Shutt said,
November 17, 2020 @ 9:11 pm
She indicates people "often" classify accents as "good" or "bad". Do people often do that? I don't think I do, but have no reason to think I'm typical. The only people I recall claiming that people look down on certain accents (as opposed to simply having trouble understanding some accents) were news anchors who seemed to be simply repeating folk wisdom.
Shannon said,
November 17, 2020 @ 9:22 pm
Since French accents are being discussed here too about "having an accent", and stigmatizing standard vs. non-standard accents, I wonder to what extent people distinguish between native/L1 and non-native speakers' accents and if that makes a difference in whether an accent is stigmatized or seen as valid.
Most people use the term "accent" to refer to both. As long as it is marked as foreign/not local/not of the ingroup and differs from the standard.
On the one hand, most people would agree that it's a worthwhile goal to get non-native speakers closer to native pronunciation as part of proper language learning (e.g. someone whose L1 is not English and has a French or Chinese accent learning to pronounce standard American English phonemes while conversing with English-speakers in the US), and mispronounciations are thus judged as "errors". That's different from most of the examples discussed in the video — where it's one native English speaker's stigmatized pronounciations (say, Southern US English, regional British Englishes) being judged as errors and one other native form being judged as correct (e.g. standard American English, Received Pronounciation in the UK).
Yet philosophically is there a difference between them? I know (or at least feel like) the descriptivist consensus seems to be native speakers cannot pronounce their language wrong by default, but what about non-native learners of English (where the accent results from processes like say L1 interference — is that more invalid than non-standard dialects where as the speaker in the video says are just as consistent, complex and correct as any standard?). And some language change indeed seems to come from either non-native speakers influencing each other or influencing native speakers (e.g. pidgins, creoles etc.) but people will still judge non-native pronounciations and native ones alike as "wrong" or "errors" not just natural language change.
On the other hand it seems like both non-native and native accents alike can be either stigmatized or not so nativeness and stigmatization can be separate issues (French accented English is a non-native accent and is not very stigmatized and often even romanticized vs. other non-native accents say Southern US English which is stigmatized despite being totally a native English dialect).
Terry K. said,
November 17, 2020 @ 11:16 pm
@Philip Taylor
There's a difference between teaching students to speak a language properly, as you describe, and saying that anything less than a perfect accent is shameful, as Laura Morland describes. Teachers ought to respect that their students are learners.
@Shannon
I think, in English, whether a foreign language accent (non-native speaker) is equal to a dialect-related accent depends on the type of non-native accent. There seems to be a standard British-ESL accent that many speakers from various parts of the world speak, which I think doesn't precisely match a native speaker accent (perhaps someone British can comment). There's a certain way Spanish speaking Lain Americans tend to sound speaking English. Those I would consider similar to regional accents. But, speaking poorly because one just hasn't learned the sounds of English is a thing, and different. Though I suppose those can blur and overlap.
Andreas Johansson said,
November 18, 2020 @ 1:10 am
I'm somewhat surprised to hear that French tuition of English stresses the importance of a perfect accent. My experience has been that Frenchmen speaking English tend to have thicker accents than, say, Germans, Spaniards or Italians, and I've been attributing this to what I've been told elsewhere, namely that French language classes stress grammar and vocabulary over phonology.
philip said,
November 18, 2020 @ 2:05 am
@Philip Taylor. There is a distinction to be made between pronouncing words correctly and speaking french 'sans accent'. As an irishman, I have no need to adopt a regional accent when speaking Irish to make myself comprehensibe to native speakers, but I do hve a responsibility to pronounce the words correctly (and not mangle the language as soe other learner-speakers do).
Also, the whole French accent being charming in English works the other way too – when living in fFance, I received several comments of that natue about the way I spoke French, ie they loked foreign people to have a somewhat foreign accent when speaking French. Conversely, I met some French university lecturers who spoke English 'sans accent' – well, actually, usually with a genuine American accent. I found that they lost some o their personality when speaing English as a result of this.
Laura Morland said,
November 18, 2020 @ 3:34 am
@ Terry K. — Thanks for making the point so that I didn't need to. Causing students to be so terrified of making a mistake that they are reluctant to speak up in class is a terrible way to teach a living language. And that anxiety remains with those students for life. A number of my French friends state that they are able to read English, but cannot speak it. (And they never do in front of me.)
@philip the Irishman — I naturally agree with your statement, "There is a distinction to be made between pronouncing words correctly and speaking French 'sans accent'." I've been living in Paris, off and on, since 1998, and for quite a while now the only person who asks me to repeat myself is a 90-year-old friend who is hard of hearing. One can therefore conclude that I am pronouncing words "correctly." On the other hand, as soon as I open my mouth before a stranger, I get the question. "Vous venez d'où ? Je détecte un petit accent."
Given that it's physically impossible but all but the *extremely* gifted to speak perfectly an L2 learned after puberty, I'm not ashamed of my accent… and I recognize that it's a part of my personality here, a trait your French university lecturers who speak English "too well" have lost, as you state. I do continue working to improve my grammar and to enlarge my vocabulary — that's a lifelong défi (or "challenge," as the French now like to say).
A personal comment: my first (late) husband, Brendan O Hehir, was unfortunately brought from Ireland to the U.S. at the age of 12. I used to tell him that if he hadn't lost his Irish accent, I would have found it impossible to get angry at him — for most Americans, the Irish accent(s) are just too charming!
A final note: I spoke with a Southern American accent until I moved to California at the age of 20… I was still young enough (just barely) to be able to drop it. As a teenager visiting friends in New York City, I'd found myself pegged as a "Southern belle," and the implication was that I was uneducated or unintelligent, or both.
Philip Taylor said,
November 18, 2020 @ 5:31 am
John Shutt — "Do people often [classify accents as 'good' or 'bad'] ? ".
In my (British) experience, most certainly. A south London ("Sarf London") accent is almost invariably mocked, not only by those who live in the Home Counties (excluding Essex, which is now so badly affected by the emergence of Estuary English that the Essex accent has all but disappeared) but even by those who live in London itself but who have managed to escape the worst of its phonological influences and pressures. If recounting an anecdote involving a conversation with someone with a South London accent, the accent will often not only be imitated but even intensified in the re-telling, quite clearly indicating the disdain with which such an accent is viewed.
Keith said,
November 18, 2020 @ 6:03 am
From time to time there is a survey conducted in the UK that asks respondents to rank regional accents in terms of trustworthiness and intelligence.
I listen over the Intarwebs to a BBC local radio station from my home city in Yorkshire, which explains why I heard a broadcast celebrating the fact that a Yorkshire accent was perceived as being honest and trustworthy. I've been trying to find links to the survey result but without success…
I seem to remember that accents from Birmingham and the West Midlands were perceived as relatively neutral, those of the South West as being unintelligent and those of London and the South East as being untrustworthy.
In the UK, popular culture and especially television reinforce stereotypes linking particular accents to character traits: Del and Rodney are dodgy market traders dealing in hookey goods, the West Country accent is depicted as being that of "carrot crunchers" who can just about "droive a traactor".
I've been living in France for the most part since 1995, aside from seven years in the US (though still speaking French during that time). To amuse myself, I sprinkle into my speech Belgisms/Nordisms (e.g. a head of chicory is a "chicon", not an "endive", a floorcloth is a "wassingue", not a "serpillère") and Quebecisms (e.g. the corner shop is a "dépanneur", not a "p'tit arabe"), and my French interlocutors either notice them and ask if I'm from Belgium or Canada, or they don't and ask if I'm perhaps German, Norwegian or Irish… rarely do they imagine that I'm English.
For me, differences of lexicon are part of dialect or topolect, while differences of pronunciation are part of accent. National television and radio (and before that, the centralising and "normalising" tradition of French education (cf. thread on "normal school" and "école normal" here on LL)) have had an enormous effect on regional pronunciations.
I think I've rambled enough for this afternoon.
Robert T McQuaid said,
November 18, 2020 @ 7:11 am
I classify accents not by status, but by understandability.
I have spent time on the internet listening to radio broadcasts originating in the US, Canada, Britain and Australia.
For me, Canada and the US are the most familiar and understandable. British is the hardest to understand. The record here is speech on video by Price Charles that I could not understand at all since it lacked subtitles. Australian speech is quite different, but rarely misunderstood. My only misunderstanding of Australian came in a discussion of wildlife management where I could not distinguish kill or cull.
Twill said,
November 18, 2020 @ 7:11 am
@Shannon Not a bad point. The difference really is what the native speaker of a non-standard variety and the non-native speaker are *targeting*. A Scottish English speaker is not someone simply speaking GenAm very poorly, even if an American interlocutor unfamiliar with their dialect might be filtering their speech through that system. But if that person actually tried to mimic GenAm and failed to reproduce it well, it would be accurate to say that they have a bad (American) accent. The non-native speaker is always going to judged by how well they reproduce their target accent, and it is only unfair when people do not recognize e.g. that an Indian speaker might be targeting Indian English.