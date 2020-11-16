« previous post | next post »

I was puzzled by apparently mixed messages in the protest sign featured here:

Fox anchor Eric Shawn, somewhat shaken, responds to his show's live B-roll of today's MAGA rally in DC: "We just saw a very disturbing sign, it said 'Coming for Blacks and Indians, welcome to the New World Order.'" pic.twitter.com/Ayfh2QjtwL — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 14, 2020





The phrase "New World Order" has been (and continues to be) used by very different groups, with very different referents and very different evaluations.

Wikipedia offers a disambiguation page with several meanings, including "a conspiracy theory referring to the emergence of a totalitarian one-world government", or alternatively "any period of history evidencing a dramatic change in world political thought and the balance of power".

In some sense these are the same thing with different spins, at least if we abstract away from questions like whether The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a despicable forgery or an important revelation.

Some sources continue to use the phrase in an apparently positive sense, e.g. "The New World Order That President Biden Will Inherit" (NYT 11/15/2020), "Biden's election shows an overwhelming support for a new world order" (Canberra Times 11/9/2020), "NCAA must embrace new world order" (IBJ 10/23/2020), etc. Meanwhile others walk on the conspiracy-theory side of the street, e.g. "Husband Of Reopen NC Leader Says He's 'Willing To Kill' To Stop 'New World Order'" (WFAE 5/24/2020), "Don’t fear Covid-19 — fear the New World Order takeover" (SMN 5/29/2020).

The protest sign comes from a right-wing event, so presumably its author uses New World Order to mean "the emergence of a totalitarian one-world government" promoted by socialistic liberals or Bill Gates or Jewish bankers or etc.. But the people who think that way are generally white supremacists, or at least not especially concerned to avoid negative outcomes for people of color, so is the warning ironic?

The author of the cited tweet adds

ymmv, but I think the thrust of this is paranoid anti-vax conspiracy theory.

which refers to the widely-held theory that COVID-19 was actually created as part of Bill Gates' nefarious plan to inject everyone with a monitoring chip in an obligatory coronavirus vaccine. If you haven't been following this, you may be interested to learn ("Coronavirus: Bill Gates ‘microchip’ conspiracy theory and other vaccine claims fact-checked", BBC 5/29/2020) that

The head of the Russian Communist party this week said that so-called "globalists" supported "a covert mass chip implantation which they may in time resort to under the pretext of a mandatory vaccination against coronavirus".

He didn't mention Mr Gates by name but in the US, Roger Stone, a former adviser to Donald Trump, said Bill Gates and others were using the virus for "microchipping people so we can tell 'whether you've been tested'."

A new YouGov poll of 1,640 people suggests that 28% of Americans believe that Bill Gates wants to use vaccines to implant microchips in people – with the figure rising to 44% among Republicans.

How and why do the Blacks and Indians come into it? Presumably because they're in more danger from the virus — though the motivations of the sign's author remain unclear to me.

