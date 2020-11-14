Lawyers set to be executed

Melissa Jeltsen, "Lawyers For Mentally Ill Woman Set To Be Executed By U.S. Contract Coronavirus", Huffpost 11/12/2020.

"U.S. Contract Coronavirus" would be an innovative method of execution, but not the most unexpected event of the year.

The obligatory screenshot:

[h/t Rick Rubenstein]

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    November 14, 2020 @ 5:55 am

    For the first time since joining this linguistic community, I find myself deeply distressed by an article therein. I am not stupid, I can see that there are at least two possible interpretations of the headline, one of which is clearly farcical, but the story concerns a woman who is condemned to death. I regret that I cannot find any interest whatsoever in matters linguistic when someone's life lies in the balance. I just hope and pray that her lawyers return to health and are able to succeed in their, and her, plea for clemency.

