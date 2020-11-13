« previous post | next post »

"Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19", U.S. Food and Drug Administration 11/9/2020:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

“Bamlanivimab” Try saying that 5… or 9 times fast! Jimmy tries to pronounce the new COVID antibody treatment https://t.co/Ua2rpQ0D0j #FallonMono #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/LuDHpFuJt2 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 11, 2020

So in IPA, the pronunciation is apparently something like

[ˌbæm.ləˈnɪ.vɪˌmæb]

Audio Your browser does not support the audio element.

But the pronunciation of bamlanivimab is just part of the puzzle — there's also the morphology.

From "GUIDANCE ON THE USE OF INTERNATIONAL NONPROPRIETARY NAMES (INNs) FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SUBSTANCES", WHO 2017:





The fact that there's a typo ("Sustem A") in this schema doesn't fill me with confidence.

From the cited source "International Nonproprietary Names (INN) for biological and biotechnological substances", WHO 2016:

INN for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are composed of a prefix, a substem A, a substem B and a suffix.

The common stem for mAbs is -mab, placed as a suffix.

The stem -mab is to be used for all products containing an immunoglobulin variable domain which binds to a defined target.

Substem B indicates the species on which the immunoglobulin sequence of the mAb is based (shown in Table 3).

Substem A indicates the target (molecule, cell, organ) class (shown in Table 4). In principle, a single letter, e.g. -b- for bacterial is used as substem A. Whenever substem B starts with a consonant (e.g. x or z), to avoid problems in pronunciation, an additional vowel indicated in the table, e.g. -ba- is inserted. The prefix should be random, i.e. the only requirement is to contribute to a euphonious and distinctive name.

OK, so how to parse bamlanivimab according to this scheme?

The final -mab is clear (though the WHO confusingly calls it both a stem and a suffix). But what about the initial bamlanivi- part?

Is the analysis this?

bamlani v i mab PREFIX Substem A Substem B SUFFIX "viral" "primate"

If so, was there any rhyme or reason behind the choice of "bamlani" as the prefix? Maybe fragments of the names of the developers?

And perhaps some reader can explain why the components of Regeneron's cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, REGN-COV2, are named REGN10933 and REGN10987 rather than SomethingSomethingSomething-mab.

See also "Gotta catch 'em all", 11/20/2014; "New drug for medical burnout", 8/1/2019.

Update — it occurs to me that this is a concrete step in the direction of John Wilkins' Philosophical Language — the spirit of Jorge Luis Borges is no doubt mildly amused.

