I'm a few days late with this, but better late than never — Gritty as La Liberté guidant le peuple:





For our Martian readers, Gritty is the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team — but also more than that:

This is straight up the best explanation of @GrittyNHL I have ever seen. #Gritty pic.twitter.com/wcoIGWBrE6 — Maxwell T Paule (@VeneficusIpse) November 6, 2020

And as Wikipedia explains:

Gritty was quickly reappropriated as a leftist icon, as activists identified with the mascot's "cheerful, unkempt, maniacal demeanor" and googly-eyed, anarchic mirth. Gritty appeared on a Philadelphia anti-Trump protest banner a week after his debut and was spread through leftist online forums and Internet meme groups that depicted Gritty. Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym described the Trump vs. Gritty phenomenon as "one orange horror has been met with another." A Wall Street Journal op-ed challenged the mascot's reappropriation. The character was created with no political element in mind. When Philadelphia played an outsized role in determining the 2020 presidential election, social media users depicted Gritty, as the city personified, defeating outcoming incumbent Donald Trump.

Among the current Gritty memes, there's a connection to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping joke:

My heart belongs to Gritty. pic.twitter.com/LsLe69OSSP — Ms. Dive Diva (@chicagodivediva) November 9, 2020

There's Gritty as Betsy Ross:

And Gritty as Olenna Tyrell from Game of Thrones:

These memes spread widely enough that Le Monde published an explanation (which actually referenced an article from 2018, when Gritty already had some political uptake):

French media having to explain to readers who @GrittyNHL is as part of their election coverage wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card, but it’s definitely my fave moment of the cycle so far. pic.twitter.com/d8Pz0H8d9R — Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) November 7, 2020

Also there's this…

