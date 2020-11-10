Fur Seasons Total Landscaping

November 10, 2020

The background, in case you've been vacationing on Mars: Victoria Bekiempis, "'Make America rake again': Four Seasons Total Landscaping cashes in on Trump fiasco", The Guardian 11/9/2020.

See also Caroline Haskins, "VR Furries Are Now Running Around The Four Seasons Total Landscaping", Buzzfeed 11/9/2020.

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    November 10, 2020 @ 6:48 am

    "The background, in case you've been vacationing on Mars" — working and residing in the UK was sufficient for me to have zero awareness of the background …

  2. Bathrobe said,

    November 10, 2020 @ 7:20 am

    The Guardian is, of course, a British newspaper.

