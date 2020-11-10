Fur Seasons Total Landscaping
Ha ha ha OMG! The grand debut of Four Seasons Total Landscaping was AMAZING! Thank you to everyone who showed up! pic.twitter.com/2c5KQKQwgC
— coopertom (@thecoopertom) November 9, 2020
The background, in case you've been vacationing on Mars: Victoria Bekiempis, "'Make America rake again': Four Seasons Total Landscaping cashes in on Trump fiasco", The Guardian 11/9/2020.
See also Caroline Haskins, "VR Furries Are Now Running Around The Four Seasons Total Landscaping", Buzzfeed 11/9/2020.
Philip Taylor said,
November 10, 2020 @ 6:48 am
"The background, in case you've been vacationing on Mars" — working and residing in the UK was sufficient for me to have zero awareness of the background …
Bathrobe said,
November 10, 2020 @ 7:20 am
The Guardian is, of course, a British newspaper.