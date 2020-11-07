« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Good luck to Democrats in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections, and to the Google Sheets SREs in the current run-on elections."

Agentive compound nouns are common, both as fixed expressions like shock absorber or rocket launcher, and as nonce formations like cheese supplier or pottery collector. And since the X in X VERB+ER can itself be a compound, as in ski lift operator, recursive agentive compounds are obviously available and easy to make up. They don't occur very often in the real world, and relevant search techniques are not easily available, but commenters may be able to find some naturally-occurring cases. (And no, "quicker picker upper" doesn't count…)

Oh, in case you're wondering: "What is Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)?"

