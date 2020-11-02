« previous post |

In our 1992 chapter "The stress and structure of modified noun phrases in English" (in Sag & Szabolcsi, Lexical Matters), Richard Sproat and I noted that the normal order in English puts a nominal modifier before its head, but "there are some cases where it appears to be necessary to assume that the head of the construction is on the left and the modifier is on the right". We gave the examples

vitamin C, route 1, brand X, exit 14, peach Melba, steak diane, Cafe Beethoven, Club Med

My email address and cell phone number have recently found their way onto some political contact lists. And as a result, I get dozens of messages a day from Team X, where X is some politician's name: Team Trump, Team Joe, Team Warren, Team Collins, …

This led me to wonder about the history of the Team NAME construction. I'm not sure that I've got it right, so please explain in the comments what I've missed or misunderstood.

The construction seems to have started with the name for the Canadian national hockey team, where "Team Canada" was probably a calque for the French "Équipe Canada" — similar to the French influence on many of the left-headed food names. Wikipedia says that

The nickname "Team Canada" was first used for the 1972 Summit Series and has been frequently used to refer to both the Canadian national men's and women's teams ever since.

Over the next 10 or 15 years, the construction came to be used for other nationalities and other sports, e.g. this 1/1/1987 headline from the Shreveport Journal:

And of course the sports metaphor was applied to business groups, as in this from Newsweek in 1986:

The first thing to know about the new Team Disney is that these guys like to work. Hard.

The next stage seems to have involved the Buffyverse, with groups of fictional characters working together named after their leader, like Team Spike. And then in the Twilight Saga fandom, phrases like Team Jacob came to be used for fans who prefer one competing character or another.

So the political applications are apparently a blend of the Team Canada, Team Disney, Team Spike, and Team Jacob interpretations — take your pick.

