« previous post |

One of the assignments in ling001 "Introduction to Linguistics" is a Final Project, which is a piece of original linguistic analysis. The results are often excellent, as these examples from five or six years ago indicate. One especially successful example was Jared Fenton's 2014 analysis of "The art of the promo", about the monologues delivered by pro wrestling "superstars" in order to generate audience interest.

This analysis gained new relevance in 2015, when Donald Trump began using the same techniques in the political arena. So Jared recently wrote a piece for Medium, "Will WWE Techniques Help Win Trump Two Elections?"

A short introductory quote from that article:

WWE is a multi-billion dollar corporation dedicated to providing televised “sports entertainment” in the form of wrestling. It is an open secret that WWE is fixed; management predetermines the personality of every “superstar” (wrestler) and the winner of every wrestling match.

Each week, approximately 11 million fans in the United States tune in to WWE. They are enthralled by the soap opera-like storylines written for the superstars. […]

WWE teaches its superstars how to rhetorically “sell” audience members on these storylines, and just like the audience of soap operas, the WWE audience does not mind that the content is predetermined. As long as the stories are good and the characters are believable, WWE fans choose to suspend their disbelief, cheer for those who are peddling what are, at their core, falsehoods, and continue to support WWE.

When I was a teenager, one of my friends got a summer job training with a professional wrestler, back in the days of the WWWF. My friend was a serious amateur wrestler, and he was puzzled and somewhat disappointed to find that the training was basically a combination of group gymnastics, improv, and rhetoric.

From time to time, I later worked with people who were dedicated pro wrestling fans, and I always wondered why they were so enthusiastic about following a sport that they surely knew was totally fake — Jared's analogy to soap opera makes perfect sense as an explanation.

That willing suspension of disbelief must be an essential part of audience reaction to stuff like this:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

There'll be no heating in the winter

no air conditioning in the summer

no electricity whatever the hell you wanted

right now you have it made you're so lucky

You are so lucky I'm your president

Though in some cases, fans do seem to buy into the plot…

[For some additional relevant concepts and terminology, see "Useful terms from professional wrestling politics", 10/24/2019.]

Permalink