A recent SMBC implicitly calls Aristotelian taxonomies into question:

This reminds me of a formative experience.

When I was a small child, my Russian grandfather took me for mushroom-hunting walks in the woods. So when I was in my 30s, long after his death, I bought some field guides to mushroom identification, and went on some of the New Jersey Mycological Association's guided forays into local state parks. The complex dichotomous keys in the guidebooks were frustratingly difficult, especially since a wrong choice could be fatal. And I also found it hard to find the mushrooms in the first place, at least compared to some of the more experienced participants.

An elderly Russian woman took pity on me, and invited me to accompany her into the woods. After a bit, she suggested that we sit down on a fallen log. I thought perhaps she was tired, and started to make conversation, but she said "sshh, you'll scare the mushrooms". After a few minutes of peaceful silence, she pointed to a spot 5 or 10 yards away, where even I could then see a mushroom cap peeking out from under the carpet of dead leaves. "Look," she said, "boletus edulis".

I fetched it, brought it back to her, and asked "So how do you know what it is?" She pointed out the smooth brown cap, the tiny yellowish-white pores making up the cap's undersurface, the plump stem, the lack of a pendant ring. "And the spore print will be brown" , she explained.

"But wait a minute", I said. "You identified it when all you could see was the cap. And to get the spore print, we'd need to leave the cap overnight on a piece of paper under a bowl, right? So really, how did you know what it was?"

"Well", she answered, "it has a boletoid stature".

At that time, I still more or less believed what I'd learned at M.I.T. in the 1970s era of classical AI, which saw pattern recognition as applied logic. The basic idea was to recognize all the relevant traits, and then apply an Aristotelian taxonomy to make the classification. But I'd found, along with everyone else, that this didn't really work, among other things because it's at least as hard to recognize the relevant traits as to recognize the final category.

This was about the same time as the first wave of connectionist research arrived, under the name of "Parallel Distributed Processing", and also the flowering of "machine learning" more generally. My mushroom-identification experience made me more sympathetic to those ideas. Of course, connectionism has turned out not to solve all the problems either. But the oaky-like oaksome oakness issue remains a challenge, and we can still learn from Jorge Luis Borges' 1952 essay "El Idioma Analítico de John Wilkins".

