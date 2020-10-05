Тяжёлый год – Hoy estoy peor que ayer – Fuck 2020
Last night, I was talking to my dad and telling him I was concerned that 2021 would make us miss 2020. He responded with a Russian saying I’d never heard before: “On average, we live pretty well: worse than last year, but definitely better than next year.”
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 28, 2020
The discussion on twitter pointed to a lyrical version of the Russian attitude in Semyon Slepakov's Тяжёлый год (lyrics and translation available at the link):
And an Argentinian version in La Mosca Tsé-Tsé's Hoy Estoy Peor Que Ayer:
This reminded me of a recent English approximation from Avenue Beat, which presents the (apparently un-ironic) American belief that next year might actually be better:
I expect that readers will know relevant sayings and songs from other languages and cultures.
Karl Weber said,
October 5, 2020 @ 5:18 am
John McCain used to say, "It's always darkest before it goes totally black."