Last night, I was talking to my dad and telling him I was concerned that 2021 would make us miss 2020. He responded with a Russian saying I’d never heard before: “On average, we live pretty well: worse than last year, but definitely better than next year.” — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 28, 2020





The discussion on twitter pointed to a lyrical version of the Russian attitude in Semyon Slepakov's Тяжёлый год (lyrics and translation available at the link):

And an Argentinian version in La Mosca Tsé-Tsé's Hoy Estoy Peor Que Ayer:



This reminded me of a recent English approximation from Avenue Beat, which presents the (apparently un-ironic) American belief that next year might actually be better:

I expect that readers will know relevant sayings and songs from other languages and cultures.

