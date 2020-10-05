Тяжёлый год – Hoy estoy peor que ayer – Fuck 2020

October 5, 2020 @ 5:06 am · Filed by under Humor, Language and culture

« previous post |


The discussion on twitter pointed to a lyrical version of the Russian attitude in Semyon Slepakov's Тяжёлый год (lyrics and translation available at the link):

And an Argentinian version in La Mosca Tsé-Tsé's Hoy Estoy Peor Que Ayer:

This reminded me of a recent English approximation from Avenue Beat, which presents the (apparently un-ironic) American belief that next year might actually be better:

I expect that readers will know relevant sayings and songs from other languages and cultures.

October 5, 2020 @ 5:06 am · Filed by under Humor, Language and culture


1 Comment »

  1. Karl Weber said,

    October 5, 2020 @ 5:18 am

    John McCain used to say, "It's always darkest before it goes totally black."

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment