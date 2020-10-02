« previous post |

Article by Eiichi Miyashiro in The Asahi Shimbun (9/27/20):

"Oldest writing about teachings of Confucius found in Japan"

The manuscript of a compilation of commentaries on Confucian teachings produced by Chinese scholar Huan Kan (488-545) bears a mark suggesting ownership by the Fujiwara clan. (Provided by Keio University)



Selections from the article:

A manuscript of commentaries about Confucianism written apparently between the sixth and early seventh centuries in China was confirmed in Japan, a discovery one scholar described as “invaluable.”

…

The Confucian Analects, compiled by disciples after the death of the philosopher (ca 551 B.C. to ca 479 B.C.), is a collection of sayings and dialogues on his views on morality, education and politics.

…

The manuscript is a compilation of commentaries, known as Lunyu Yishu (the elucidation of the meaning of the Confucian Analects), put together by Huang Kan, a Confucian scholar of Liang (502-557), during the Northern and Southern dynasties period.

All manuscripts of Lunyu Yishu had been lost in China by around the 12th century, according to experts.

…

The manuscript concerns Vol. 5 of Lunyu Yishu. It consists of 20 papers pasted together in the shape of a scroll measuring 27.3 centimeters long.

Keio University bought the manuscript from an antiquarian bookshop in 2017. In fiscal 2018, the university formed a research team of experts in various fields, including bibliography, Chinese literature, Japanese literature and Japanese history, to determine the origin of the manuscript.

Based on the shape of the characters, the team concluded that the manuscript was most likely written between the Northern and Southern dynasties period and the Sui Dynasty (581-618).

They also believe it was brought to Japan through Japanese missions sent to the Sui Dynasty and Tang Dynasty (618-907) in China.

The manuscript bears a mark showing that it was in the possession of the Fujiwara clan, a highly influential family with close ties to emperors during the Nara Period (714-784) and the Heian Period (794-1185).

Written accounts stated that the manuscript was kept by a court noble assigned to handle official documents in the Edo Period.

…

“The photo of the ownership mark and handwritten monogram on the manuscript are almost identical to those on ancient Chinese historical records in the collection of the Tokyo National Museum,” he said. “If the authenticity of the manuscript is established, it will be a discovery equal to a national treasure.”

Until the recent discovery, the world’s oldest manuscript of the Confucian Analects originated from the Song Dynasty between the end of the 12th century and early 13th century. The oldest one in Japan dated back to the latter part of the Kamakura Period (1185-1333).

The newly found manuscript is scheduled to go on display at the Marunouchi main store of Maruzen Bookstore in Tokyo from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.

Selected readings

[h.t. Nelson Goering, June Teufel Dreyer, and John Tkacik, and thanks to Joshua Fogel, via Keith Knapp]

Permalink