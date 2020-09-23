« previous post | next post »

As we have come to know all too well, to those who are predisposed to hearing it that way, Mandarin nàge nàge nàge / nèige nèige nèige 那个 那个 那个 ("that that that") may come across as a racial slur in English.

Going in the opposite direction, English "Hey Ren", may come across as Mandarin "hēirén 黑人" ("black person").

I dare say that, no matter what one says in one language, it may sound somewhat like something that has another quite different meaning in another language.

Basta basta(rd)!

