A new political advertisement, apparently from the campaign of Kelly Loeffler:

The "fight China" part seems to be based on stereotypes of Genghis Khan, since Attila attacked Persia and the Eastern and Western Roman Empires, including France and Italy, and never threatened China. The "attack big government" and "eliminate the liberal scribes" points fit generic stereotypes of uncivilized conqueror brutality — but Attila's goal was to establish a bigger government, ruling all the empires and nations that he conquered. This goal is "conservative" only if you think that "conservative" means "authoritarian and destructive".

And the actor's brutish and undifferentiated growls are again stereotypes of an animalistic conqueror, but not a plausible rendition of the Chuvash-like Turkic language that Attila probably spoke natively:

In particular, the actor's third disyllabic growl doesn't seem likely to be a way to say "Eliminate the liberal scribes" in any language:

All in all, this ad might be a parody. I certainly hope so.

