Yesterday morning, two friends and I ate at Alma del Mar, a new Philadelphia restaurant, on an outdoor terrace featuring a mural unveiled just a few days ago.

There are three panels: on the right is a poem in Spanish by Carlos José Pérez Sámano; there's a fish skeleton in the middle; and on the left, an English version.



Although I claim the title of the world's worst proofreader, I did notice an odd spelling in the first word of the English version:



Waiving goodbye each fish, a distance each shadow, hat, a storm of light a glass of water feeds you with peace and salt. Each return, a hope sword in the back of sand. To love the sea and all its tides.

The Spanish version:



Cada adiós es una ola cada pez una distancia cada sombra, sombrero, una tormenta de luz. un vaso de agua, te alimenta, de paz y sal. Cada retorno, una esperanza espada en la espalda de arena. Amar el mar con todas sus mareas.

At first I thought waiving goodbye was a mistake, on the part of the translator (I assume the poet himself) or the painter. But on reflection, it seems clearly intentional.

"Cada adios es una ola" is literally "Every goodbye is a wave". Ola is a water wave, not a wave of the hand — but it's also a pun for hola, "hello". There's no direct way to map that onto English — but waiving goodbye does something parallel.

