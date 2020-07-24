« previous post |

Today this ad popped up for me on a newspaper site:

So I tried to figure out how the mysterious object on the left could be used to tunnel out through concrete and earth, and how it could safely be combined with C-3 plastic explosive, and what all this has to do with the woman on the right brandishing a stick amid the explosion. I also wondered why exploding their way out of bomb shelters should be on peoples' minds these days.

Then I realized that it was about golf.



Of course, the word bunker is ambiguous: Wiktionary gives 10 senses:

(military) A hardened shelter, often buried partly or fully underground, designed to protect the inhabitants from falling bombs or other attacks. (Britain) A large container or bin for storing coal, often built outside in the yard of a house. Now rare, as different types of fuels and energy sources are being used. (nautical) A container for storing coal or fuel oil for a ship's engine. [Also, by extension] the quantity of fuel needed to replenish that container. (rail transport) the coal compartment on a tank engine. (golf) A sand-filled hollow on a golf course. (paintball) An obstacle used to block an opposing player's view and field of fire. (Scotland) A sort of chest or box, as in a window, the lid of which serves for a seat. (Scotland, slang) A kitchen worktop. (Britain, slang) One who bunks off; a truant from school. Certain fish, menhaden.

It tells you something about me that it took me a few seconds to make the golf connection. But I'm glad to see that Wiktionary's ordering of the senses roughly accords with mine.

Permalink