Today this ad popped up for me on a newspaper site:
So I tried to figure out how the mysterious object on the left could be used to tunnel out through concrete and earth, and how it could safely be combined with C-3 plastic explosive, and what all this has to do with the woman on the right brandishing a stick amid the explosion. I also wondered why exploding their way out of bomb shelters should be on peoples' minds these days.
Then I realized that it was about golf.
Of course, the word bunker is ambiguous: Wiktionary gives 10 senses:
- (military) A hardened shelter, often buried partly or fully underground, designed to protect the inhabitants from falling bombs or other attacks.
- (Britain) A large container or bin for storing coal, often built outside in the yard of a house. Now rare, as different types of fuels and energy sources are being used.
- (nautical) A container for storing coal or fuel oil for a ship's engine. [Also, by extension] the quantity of fuel needed to replenish that container.
- (rail transport) the coal compartment on a tank engine.
- (golf) A sand-filled hollow on a golf course.
- (paintball) An obstacle used to block an opposing player's view and field of fire.
- (Scotland) A sort of chest or box, as in a window, the lid of which serves for a seat.
- (Scotland, slang) A kitchen worktop.
- (Britain, slang) One who bunks off; a truant from school.
- Certain fish, menhaden.
It tells you something about me that it took me a few seconds to make the golf connection. But I'm glad to see that Wiktionary's ordering of the senses roughly accords with mine.
Philip Taylor said,
July 24, 2020 @ 8:32 am
I would take exception with sense (2) "(Britain) A large container or bin for storing coal, often built outside in the yard of a house. Now rare, as different types of fuels and energy sources are being used". British houses don't have "yard"s, they have "garden"s.