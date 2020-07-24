« previous post |

Stephen H writes:

After blinking several times, I thought it must have been a mistake in building the app, a mistranslation, a typo autocorrected wrong or something, though I can’t see how that would work exactly. (vaches, corbeaux Cpws, Ciws?) Then I found this:

In emailing my son (Linguistics, Swarthmore) from my iPad, my “Corbies??” got “corrected” into "Cronies??” adding another layer.He responded "Did auto-correct strike in the first place, too, and these are supposed to be three cows? Or are they crows that have been magically transformed into cows? Or maybe it's just a very impressionistic rendering of crows? ;)”

Finally, I found this:

So it was certainly supposed to be “Three Cows.” Just as our eyes should have told us.

My son responded: "I’m just waiting for the long discursive essay in an art history journal: “Transformative imaginings in French Impressionism: The Three C(r)ows of Paul Sérusier” “

I still don’t understand how the mistake was made and perpetuated in the first place.