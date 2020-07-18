« previous post |

From Aman ur Rahman:



(Face)



(Back)

Aman remarks:

In my collection I have had this clay impression [pictures of front and back above] of some script. The tablet, about 4 inches x 3 inches, was reportedly found in the Mazar-i-Sharif area of Northern Afghanistan along with several Huna seals a decade or two back. I have always been intrigued by the script and the language in which it is written, which to date remain a mystery to me and my few known scholar friends .

I would be more than happy if a scholar who is able to identify and translate the inscription wants to publish it and would even be willing to donate it as an exhibit in their University museum.

For context:

Hunas or Huna (Middle Brahmi script: Hūṇā) was the name given by the ancient Indians to a group of Central Asian tribes who, via the Khyber Pass, entered India at the end of the 5th or early 6th century. Huna Kingdom occupied areas as far as Eran and Kausambi, greatly weakening the Gupta Empire. The Hunas were ultimately defeated by the Indian Gupta Empire and the Indian king Yasodharman.

