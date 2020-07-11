Left-looking eyes
In the Dumbing of Age strip from a few days ago, Amber has been traumatized by the violence associated with a kidnapping, which has left one of her friends in a coma:
The mouseover title: "<_< <_< <_<"
For those who don't speak emoji, "<_<" represents avoiding eye contact due to feeling "guilty" or perhaps evasive for some other reason.
The next day's strip continues the thread:
Andrej Bjelaković said,
July 11, 2020 @ 9:33 am
Err… that's not how I've been using it these past 13 years.
Which is a kind of annoyed side glare.