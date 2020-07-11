Left-looking eyes

July 11, 2020 @ 9:00 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

In the Dumbing of Age strip from a few days ago, Amber has been traumatized by the violence associated with a kidnapping, which has left one of her friends in a coma:

The mouseover title: "<_< <_< <_<"

For those who don't speak emoji, "<_<" represents avoiding eye contact due to feeling "guilty" or perhaps evasive for some other reason.

The next day's strip continues the thread:

  1. Andrej Bjelaković said,

    July 11, 2020 @ 9:33 am

    Err… that's not how I've been using it these past 13 years.
    Which is a kind of annoyed side glare.

