« previous post |

Tweet by Daphne K. Lee:

Learned a very relatable term today: “報復性熬夜” (revenge bedtime procrastination), a phenomenon in which people who don’t have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late night hours. — Daphne K. Lee (@daphnekylee) June 28, 2020

bàofùxìng áoyè

報復性熬夜

revengeful staying up late at night

"Áoyè 熬夜" is a really neat, vivid expression. The "yè 夜" part just means "night", but the "áo 熬" part is really cool (or maybe I should say "hot"). It may be translated as "boil; stew; simmer; decoct; cook something on a slow fire; cook down; extract something by heating; drag on; hold out; endure", so when you áoyè 熬夜, you're "boiling / stewing / simmering the night [away]".

It's not entirely clear to me where the idea of "procrastination" comes in. The phrase more literally implies staying up late at night to take revenge for all the boring, meaningless, distasteful things you had to do during the day. Áoyè is something that college and university students do a lot of. Usually it's when they're trying to write a paper, catch up on reading they should have done earlier, cram for an exam, etc.). Often accompanied by snacks (pizza, Insomnia Cookies, etc.). Depending upon how long the áoyè 熬夜 goes on, the term can also be translated as "(pull an) all-nighter".

The next day you're wasted.

[Thanks to Marc Alberts]

Permalink