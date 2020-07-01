« previous post |

Today's SMBC:



Mouseover text: "I actually only made this so nobody will ever invite me to a party again."



The aftercomic:

Unfortunately, this comic's argument is factually incorrect. The Wealth of Nations was published in 1776, and the development of "singular you" occurred more than a century earlier. As discussed in "George Fox, Prescriptivist", 10/24/2010, Fox's Epistle 191, published in 1660, was already carrying on about the collapse of second-person number distinctions, so that people fail "to divide and distinguish singular from plural, many things from one thing, and one from two and three; and many man and women from one, and the many words from one, and the many gods from one, and the true Christ from the many antichrists and false." And in "That false and senseless Way of Speaking", 1/1/2016, I quoted from a 1659 rant:

Again, The Corrupt and Unfound Form of Speaking in the Plural Number to a Single Person (Y O U to One, instead of T H O U ;) contrary to the Pure, Plain and Single Language of T R U T H T H O U to One, and Y O U to more than One) which had always been used, by G O D to Men, and Men to G O D, as well as one to another, from the oldest Record of Time, till Corrupt Men, for Corrupt Ends, in later and Corrupt Times, to Flatter, Fawn, and work upon the Corrupt Nature in Men, brought in that false and senseless Way of Speaking, Y O U to One ; which hath since corrupted the Modern Languages, and hath greatly debased the Spirits, and depraved the Manners of Men. This Evil Custom I had been as forward in as others and this I was now called out of, and required to cease from.

Of course this just means that the arrow of causality goes in the other direction — it's not classical liberalism that caused "singular you", but rather the other way around.

