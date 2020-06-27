Calendrical semantics
There are a few years whose meaning everyone knows, like 1492. This song invokes 1918 (for the flu pandemic, not the end of WWI), 1930, and 1968:
June 27, 2020 @ 1:56 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Lexicalization
Victor Mair said,
June 27, 2020 @ 2:13 pm
2020 may be the year when we achieve perfect vision / insight.
Philip Taylor said,
June 27, 2020 @ 2:18 pm
"There are a few years whose meaning everyone knows, like 1492". Not everyone — it means nothing to me, I am afraid … 1066, yes; 1492, sadly not.