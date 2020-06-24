Modeling

June 24, 2020 @ 6:26 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics, Rhetoric

The current xkcd:

Mouseover title: "You've got questions, we've got assumptions."

But it's unfair, in my opinion, to suggest that models never provide answers.

  1. Rob Grayson said,

    June 24, 2020 @ 7:41 am

    "But it's unfair, in my opinion, to suggest that models never provide answers."

    Does the cartoon suggest that? I don't think it does. To me, the phrasing "…is a powerful tool for…" means something like "…can very effectively be used for the purpose of…": in other words, it implies possibility, not necessity.

    [(myl) "Mouseover title: 'You've got questions, we've got assumptions.'"]

