Modeling
« previous post |
The current xkcd:
Mouseover title: "You've got questions, we've got assumptions."
But it's unfair, in my opinion, to suggest that models never provide answers.
June 24, 2020 @ 6:26 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics, Rhetoric
Rob Grayson said,
June 24, 2020 @ 7:41 am
"But it's unfair, in my opinion, to suggest that models never provide answers."
Does the cartoon suggest that? I don't think it does. To me, the phrasing "…is a powerful tool for…" means something like "…can very effectively be used for the purpose of…": in other words, it implies possibility, not necessity.
[(myl) "Mouseover title: 'You've got questions, we've got assumptions.'"]