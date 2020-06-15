« previous post |

Below is a guest post by Bob Ladd:

The post “Whither, whence, whatever” of June 7 was prompted by the phrase whence [she] was exiled (from a book review in the Guardian), which I sent in to Language Log Plaza. The context made it clear that the intended meaning was ‘where she was exiled to’, but if you assume the basic meaning of whence as it existed in ordinary English for a good few centuries (‘from where’), then it actually meant ‘where she was exiled from’. To convey the intended meaning, whence should have been whither (‘to where’).

In his post, MYL showed that both words have been falling out of use since about 1750, and suggested the lapse might have been a “Fay-Cutler malapropism”, in which a word is replaced by another that sounds like it. However, an early commenter on the post (Andrew Usher) suggested a different explanation: “perhaps, the original wording was ‘to whence’, which was then mis-corrected?” This made no sense to me at the time, because to whence is even worse than just whence – at least, if you think whence means ‘from where’. I figured that Andrew had made some sort of slip in his comment and at first I thought no more about it. But then I wondered, what if people really do say to whence?

It didn’t take Google long to find me occurrences of strings like ‘to whence he returned’, ‘to whence he moved’, and so on.

– From a website on historical buildings in Connecticut: “He died at Watertown [to whence he moved in 1788] in 1802, aged eighty-four.”

– From a Wikipedia spinoff called Textus Receptus: “The French lifted his travel restrictions, permitting him to return to Tübingen in 1948, to whence he returned to live with his wife.”

– From a 2019 post on the blog E-International Relations on the problem of borders in cyberspace: “Adolph Eichmann, a former Nazi leader, was kidnapped by the State of Israel from his home in Argentina to whence he escaped at the end of World War II.”

– From a 1999 PhD thesis from Edinburgh University: “He had also been a (presumably high-ranking) monk at the abbey of Dunfermline, to whence he returned in his old age.” Elsewhere the author of that thesis also uses from whence: “It is possible that the catchment area, as it were, for Melrose Abbey's lay brethren recruits was not confined to Teviotdale and the house's Scottish properties, but also extended into the northern English society from whence its original convent of choir monks had come.”

In all of these cases I would have written to which, not to whence. But the fact that the Edinburgh thesis-writer uses both to whence and from whence suggests that what everyone is doing here is treating whence as a fancy oblique form of where when it follows a preposition. Or more generally, whither is simply dead, but whence lives on in some grammatical and stylistic contexts. This seems to have been the situation for a long time, as shown by this quote from a 1923 Australian provincial newspaper:

“Viscount Leverhulme has arrived [in New York], en route for Australia, for whence he leaves on December 2 by the S.S.Niagara, and thence round the world.”

And there are more recent instances with other prepositions as well:

– From a sci-fi fantasy website: “‘Tag! You’re it Gin!’ Kin smiled and giggled as she ran off. Gin stared down at the place at whence he was tagged before running off to find someone to tag.”

– From deliberately archaic writing in a different sci-fi context: “Know ye that he which was known in life as Peter, son of David confessed freely to breaching the Sabbath day, by whence he hath violated the fourth commandment of Our Lord.”

These examples seem to show that the old-fashioned feel of whence is part of its present-day charm, and the fact that both come from fantasy books and websites is probably not a coincidence. (I’m reliably informed that “whence is definitely used as a lexical marker in fantasy media and roleplaying to help immerse people in the fiction (think Elrond in Lord of the Rings)”). But whence seems to provide a rhetorical boost in more strait-laced contexts too. Here are two examples (courtesy of Anne Cutler) of the same gimmick being used to give an attention-grabbing title to articles about business trends:

– 2006: “Whence goeth KM [Knowledge Management]?”

– 2012: “Whence goeth NIH Investigators?”

Here there’s not even a preposition to justify whence, only the elevated style. So it seems likely that the Guardian reviewer’s “whence [she] was exiled” was not actually a Fay-Cutler malapropism, but rather an example of a new usage that may be breathing new life into an old-fashioned word. We know not whence this trend will end up.

