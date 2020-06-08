« previous post |

Nick Montfort, "'Peaceful Protesters' but no 'Peaceful Police'", 6/7/2020:

About four million Google hits for “peaceful protesters,” only about 55,000 for “peaceful police.” Anyone who has been reading the news will have seen the phrase “peaceful protesters” again and again—and probably will not have seen this other phrase. Does that mean peaceful protesters outnumber peaceful police 80 to 1? Or at least that we think and speak as if this is the case? […]

The phenomenon here is that of markedness, having a default form and a marked form. “Actor” can be a generic term for anyone who acts, but “actress” is used only for the special, marked case—women. As Edwin L. Battistella discusses in The Logic of Markedness, there are exceptions: “male nurse” is the marked case for this profession, because of “the social fact that nurses are most commonly female.”

“Peaceful protesters” is the marked case. It’s understood implicitly that “protesters” are not generally peaceful.

So when the news media speaks or writes about “peaceful protesters,” they are using the marked case. It’s understood implicitly that “protesters” are not generally peaceful. The exceptional ones are the peaceful ones, like the small percentage of male nurses. This is quite evidently false, but doesn’t prevent journalists from using the phrase again and again.

Nick is right about the possible relevance of markedness. But cancelling default assumptions is only one of many reasons for choosing to use a modifier.

In the case of the phrase "peaceful protestors" in recent news reports, my guess would be that the conceptual framework is actually based on the logic of police reaction. If protests are violent, then a proportionate use of force by the police may be seen as justified. If the protests are peaceful, a violent police reaction is seen as wrong. And even in cases where there's no police violence, the context is one where the behavior of the protestors is seen as relevant — not because protestor violence is the default, but because the lack of police action needs an explanation, or because the writer is emphasizing the perceived cause of police restraint.

Let's look at 10 of the stories featuring the phrase "peaceful protestors" in the current Google News index:

[link] “Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., in a joint statement.

[link] In a massive show of force, federal law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and chemical gas at peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday evening as President Trump appeared in the Rose Garden to threaten the mobilization of “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers” to quell “lawlessness” across the country.

[link] Southport Police: Don’t bring your guns to town to confront peaceful protestors

[link] Tear gas used on peaceful protestors in Richmond

[link] Police Open Fire on Peaceful Protestors in Contra County City of Clayton

[link] OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a massive peaceful protest at 36th and Kelley last Sunday, smaller groups of peaceful protestors gathered in the area to make their voices heard.

[link] OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a massive peaceful protest at 36th and Kelley last Sunday, smaller groups of peaceful protestors gathered in the area to make their voices heard. Austin Mack organized a BBQ in the plaza as a way to get the community together. He says he was at the protests in Minneapolis, and every day, he would see people come together afterward and give out supplies to people who needed them. That’s what inspired him to organize the event. “It’s not really all about violence, [it’s] trying to bring everybody together,” Mack said. “Our people love BBQs. This is our culture. I think culture-wise then you gather around for healing, you gather around for peace, you gather around for love, there’s always food involved,” Deja Amerson, who was at the BBQ, said.

[link] Thousands of peaceful protesters marched Sunday evening through the streets of Boston, rallying against police brutality and calling for sweeping reforms to the law enforcement system following the death of George Floyd. […] Boston and military police followed the large crowd but things never got out of hand. […] Organizers said the event was intended as a peaceful one. Still, a large police presence, including military trucks, was seen along the route, with police from nearby communities on hand to assist the Boston Police Department. Officers were seen on motorcycles following the marchers, and on bicycles.

[link] Peaceful protestors fill Fayetteville courthouse square Friday / It was a protest rally for awareness, unity and solidarity. That mission was accomplished on June 5 in downtown Fayetteville. Peaceful throughout by design, the protest began at the county complex and moved to the old courthouse where the horns of endless vehicles honked in support of the group of more than 200.

[link] Police Shut Down City Without Warning, Rough Up Peaceful Protestors

