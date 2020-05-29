« previous post |

This morning, someone sent me a message that began, "Welp, at least word boundaries are respected…". I had no idea what he meant by the first syllable. It didn't even seem like a word to me. Or, I thought, perhaps it's a typo for "well".

Still, I was curious, so I looked around a bit, and found this entry in Merriam-Webster:

"Yes, 'Welp' Is a Real Word: 'Welp' is over 70 years old"

Update: This word was added in March 2018.

Social media is a place where informal language flourishes, which means that lexicographers get to chronicle the exploits of words that don't have much written use in edited prose—words like welp.

Chicago Tribune Tweet: Welp, here comes the 1st accumulating snowfall of this winter….

Yep, the Chicago Tribune used welp. And yet:

Doug Lambert Tweet: "Welp" is not a word….

We regret to inform Twitter that welp is a word, even if it's not in the dictionary. Welp is a synonym of the interjection well, which is used to express surprise or signal the beginning of a comment or discussion ("Well, what have we here?" "Well, you're never going to believe this, but…"). But welp has a sense of resignation and finality that well often doesn't have:

Though we have presented quite a bit of informal and recent use, our earliest written use of welp goes back over 70 years. It shows up in a scholarly article on two of welp's linguistic cousins: yep and nope. Well gained that final -p as part of a normal process of articular: the lips come together to stop the sound of well and prepare for the next sound, and some hear that stoppage as a -p. This means it is very common in speech. One linguist went so far as to say that anyone who didn't know what welp meant was probably an alien.

But if we have written evidence of welp that's 70 years old, then why is this a word we're watching and not a word we're defining? Welp. It turns out that when most people throughout the 20th century heard a welp, they rendered it as well—perhaps because it sounds like a dialect pronunciation to most people (though it's not). Welp doesn't even turn up in places where you'd expect to see transcription of "dialectal" or more informal speech. Where it does turn up, and in force, is in informal writing: Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets.

But we're seeing it spread. We've collected evidence for it from books, from newspapers, and from blogs, which means that this word might be a good candidate for entry.

After thinking about "welp" for awhile, other similar words came to mind: yep, yup, nope, sup — all of them ending with a voiceless bilabial stop, "an unreleased [p] (simulating the sudden closure of the lips at the end of the utterance)". (source)

My favorite example in English is still "sup" < "What's up?", which I heard in a bar full of sailors about fifteen years ago. They were all giving high-fives to each other and saying that. I had absolutely no idea what it meant. I knew that it must be something very common in their English (in fact, it was the most frequently uttered expression in that bar), but I felt so silly not being able to figure out what such a common expression meant. One after another, the sailors would walk by each other and say, usually very casually and perfunctorily, "sup". Finally I had to ask someone, and they looked at me as though I were daft. "Sup, man. Sup." It took me several tries before I found someone who was patient enough to explain to me that it meant "What's up?" Whereupon, I explained, "OMG! How can they understand each other?!" I might have come from another world, for I certainly didn't understand them. (source)

From the derivation described at the beginning of the previous paragraph, we see that the formation of "sup" (s + up) is quite different from the other -p ending words discussed in this post, which are formed by adding an unreleased [p] to the stem (often truncated and / or modified) of a preexisting word.

In any event, these common utterances, some of which are not commonly written and may be questionable as lexical entries, are fascinating examples of how words are executed and transformed in speech. Another example of the closure process described above is how Persian "chai" arose from Mandarin "cha" because the former eschews open syllables in articulation, for which see Appendix C (on the linguistics of "tea") of Victor H. Mair and Erling Hoh, The True History of Tea (London: Thames and Hudson, 2009).

