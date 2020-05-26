« previous post |

D. Kimbrough Oller et al., "Infant boys are more vocal than infant girls", Current Biology May 2020:

Female humans appear to have an advantage in language, from early childhood through late adulthood, reported to include a larger vocabulary, more complex utterances, greater expressive language, and better verbal and pragmatic language comprehension [1]. Wakeful infants produce 'protophones' — precursors to speech that include vowel-like sounds, squeals, and growls — at a rate of four or five utterances per minute, more than five times the rate of crying, throughout the first year [2]. The massive number of protophones is in itself surprising, but equally surprising, given the presumed female language advantage, we found that, in the first year, boys produced 24% more protophones than girls. This sex bias was true of infants either at high risk (HR) or low risk (LR) for autism. Both genetic and cultural factors may be involved in this bias, and additional research is clearly called for to investigate the origins of the strong tendency of infants to produce protophones and the unexpected tendency for boys to do so to a greater extent.

The difference was not only "significant" (in the statistical sense) but also meaningful — Cohen's d=0.89. Among adults, the effect size for male talkativeness is just 0.13 ("Gabby guys — the effect size", 9/23/2006).

The authors consider a range of possible explanations for the difference they found:

We wondered if the higher protophone rate of the boys would correspond to more rapid development of advanced protophones, namely canonical babbling — baba, mama, and so on — which begins at approximately seven months and involves well-formed syllables that can be used in words [4]. The canonical babbling ratio (CBR) is the number of canonical syllables, such as [ba], divided by the total number of syllables an infant produces, including non-canonical syllables, usually vowellike sounds. […]

Indeed, boys had no advantage over girls in CBR (Figure S1 in the Supplemental Information), which increased as expected significantly for both sexes across Age (p < 0.005) and Risk (LR higher, p < 0.05). Thus canonical babbling, a scaffold for first word acquisition, showed no sex bias, but did show the expected increase with age as well as a higher CBR in LR infants, a finding consistent with prior reports of disruption in canonical babbling of infants with or at risk for autism [6]. […]

It is possible that the sex difference is not closely related to language capability — the CBR did not show a sex difference — but rather to a difference in the tendency to vocalize, perhaps owing to sex differences in motoric activity level in infancy [7]. Boys might be said to show higher quantity but not quality in protophone production.

Inserting the obligatory gender stereotype at this point, a friend commented

I told my husband about this result, namely that boys just talk more, but not with more advanced sounds and he was like, "duh, and that's what they continue to do until the day they die"…lol

Continuing with Oller et al.:

This audible endogenous motoric activity, usually produced by infants in comfort, might be motivated by its value as a fitness signal for the altricial human infant, competing for parental investment [9]. One might then suggest that evolution has led to boys signaling their fitness more frequently than girls because they are more vulnerable to death in the first year [10].

Alas, "audible endogenous motoric activity" does remain common into adulthood, though I'm not convinced that there are meaningful gender differences in its frequency.

Permalink