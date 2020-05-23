« previous post | next post »

This is a guest post by Corey Miller.

Sometime in the course of my Zoom Russian class, I brought up Chomsky. I thought enough to say /xomski/, but the teacher surprised me when he said /naum/. I checked out his Russian Wikipedia entry and sure enough it says Ноам (Наум). I must say one of the advantages of Zoom language class is that you can Google (translate)—for the serious student I think it's more enrichment than cheating.

I checked the Hebrew and Yiddish Wikipedia pages, and they both say נועם, which according to the Noam page is a Hebrew name meaning 'pleasantness'. This is a different name from the prophet Nahum (Hebrew: נַחוּם 'consolation') which is Наум in Russian. So how did the two get conflated?

My polymathic (Semitic philologist, rabbi and psychologist) relation, Leslie Freedman, had the impression that while Noam is a common Hebrew/Israeli name today, it had most likely not been in use when the famous linguist was born. There is one citation of נֹ֙עַם֙ as a name in the Old Testament at Zechariah 11:7, but it's given to a shepherd's staff rather than a person.

Recalling that Hebrew's kamatz vowel (pronounced /a/ in Modern Hebrew) could be /o/ in Ashkenazi and Yiddish, e.g. the final vowel in שַׁבָּת‎ 'Shabbat' Shabbos, I wondered whether in some variety of Ashkenazi Hebrew or Yiddish the patach vowel (pronounced just like kamatz in Modern Hebrew) in the first syllable of נַחוּם might similarly be /o/. Sure enough Harkavy (1898) mentions that in the "South-Russian" dialect of Yiddish shabes is shobes! I haven't explored Chomsky's genealogy, but I did note that Chomsk (Хомск) is in modern-day Belarus, so somewhat southern as far as Moscow and St. Petersburg are concerned.

Given all this, my theory is that Chomsky's family named him Noam with נַחוּם in mind, which they may have pronounced something like /no.əm/. Over time, this name got reanalyzed (at least by some) as נועם as that name came into vogue. This of course assumes that the guttural sound of ח /x, χ/ could become conflated with that of ע /Ɂ, Ø/, which seems to have happened in Russian and has been attested cross-linguistically.

