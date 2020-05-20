« previous post |

News sources around the world reported recently on a tragedy — "Officials: Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in Home", Associated Press 5/17/2020:

JERUSALEM — The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the ambassador's death was believed to be from natural causes.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine. He was found dead at the ambassador's official residence in Herzliya.

But if you read it on Israel Hayom (or other Hebrew sources) via Google Translate, you'll get a different picture:

Though Google's translation of the subhead might clue you in that there's more to the story:

In this case, Bing gets it pretty much right:

Baidu sends the honorable Du Wei off to Brazil, but at least omits the resurrection:

The obligatory screenshot:

I should make it clear that the problem is a weird output from Google Translate, not false reporting in the Hebrew-language press.

