Today King County Metro (in Washington State) announced that a "New public health Directive requires masks or face coverings on transit":

Starting Monday, May 18 until further notice, passengers are required to wear masks or face coverings while riding transit. Additionally, Executive Dow Constantine has directed that all King County employees, including transit operators and crews, wear masks or face coverings when in public indoor spaces or outdoors when they are unable to social distance.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a face covering may prevent further community spread of the COVID-19 virus by blocking infectious droplets from spreading when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes, or speaks. It's the latest move to promote safety across our fleet for operators, crew, and passengers.

The new directive requires voluntary compliance, and Metro operators will not prevent passengers without face coverings from boarding.

Ron Irving, who forwarded the message, was puzzled by the part about requiring voluntary compliance.

"An oxymoron? A statement with no meaning? I don't know what to make of it."

Apparently it means that the requirement will not actually be enforced. Technically I think that "requires voluntary compliance" ought to mean that you've got to follow the directive and like it too, by golly. But these are strange times.

The obligatory screenshot:



