Kim Willsher, "'La Covid': coronavirus acronym is feminine, Académie Française says", The Guardian 5/13/2020 ("Many in France have been referring to "le Covid" but guardians of French language rule otherwise"):

The Académie Française, guardian of the French language, has said a big non to le covid. Not to the actual disease, but to the use of the masculine definitive [sic] article "le".

While many in France have been referring to "le Covid", the so-called "Immortals" who make up the academy have ruled otherwise. Covid, they insist, is most definitely feminine.

"Covid is the acronym for coronavirus disease and acronyms have the genus of the name that forms the core of the phrase of which they are an abbreviation," the academy ruled in a statement on its website under the heading "Say, don't say", aimed at stopping the French language being infected with Anglicisms.

The ruling is here — "Le covid 19 ou La covid 19":

Covid est l'acronyme de corona virus disease, et les sigles et acronymes ont le genre du nom qui constitue le noyau du syntagme dont ils sont une abréviation. On dit ainsi la S.N.C.F. (Société nationale des chemins de fer) parce que le noyau de ce groupe, société, est un nom féminin, mais le C.I.O. (Comité international olympique), parce que le noyau, comité, est un nom masculin. Quand ce syntagme est composé de mots étrangers, le même principe s'applique. On distingue ainsi le FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, « Bureau fédéral d'enquête », de la CIA, Central Intelligence Agency, « Agence centrale de renseignement », puisque dans un cas on traduit le mot noyau par un nom masculin, bureau, et dans l'autre, par un nom féminin, agence. Corona virus disease – notons que l'on aurait pu préférer au nom anglais disease le nom latin morbus, de même sens et plus universel – signifie « maladie provoquée par le corona virus ("virus en forme de couronne") ». On devrait donc dire la covid 19, puisque le noyau est un équivalent du nom français féminin maladie. Pourquoi alors l'emploi si fréquent du masculin le covid 19 ? Parce que, avant que cet acronyme ne se répande, on a surtout parlé du corona virus, groupe qui doit son genre, en raison des principes exposés plus haut, au nom masculin virus. Ensuite, par métonymie, on a donné à la maladie le genre de l'agent pathogène qui la provoque. Il n'en reste pas moins que l'emploi du féminin serait préférable et qu'il n'est peut-être pas trop tard pour redonner à cet acronyme le genre qui devrait être le sien.

Bob Ladd, who sent in the link, added:

In general, my impression is that both Italian and French operate on a kind of working assumption that the gender of a word borrowed from English should be the same as the gender of the native word it corresponds to (so in this case, "la maladie" for "disease") – the pronouncement from the Académie Française is explicit that this is what they're basing their recommendation on. But I also have the impression that acronyms (in the strict sense of pronounceable sequences of initials) are often treated as masculine in both languages. This is what gives rise to the usage that the Académie Française is objecting to.

A quick scan of easily accessible stuff on the web in Italian just now suggests that usage is split between masculine and feminine, with official stuff apparently leaning feminine and more popular stuff (including non-tabloid journalism) tending masculine. But a LOT of stuff in Italian refers to "coronavirus" rather than "covid", and "virus" (and therefore "coronavirus") is uncontroversially masculine.

I don't know what other European languages with grammatical gender are doing, but I expect the Italian solution (just call it "coronavirus" and avoid the question) is widespread.

By the way, the Guardian's "definitive article" malapropism is presumably one of those errors where you start to type a word, and when your attention shifts to the next word, your fingers (and the associated brain circuits) actually produce something different. The nickname "Grauniad" has been undeserved for some time, but it's nice to see tradition upheld.

The obligatory screenshot:

