Viral gender dispute
Kim Willsher, "'La Covid': coronavirus acronym is feminine, Académie Française says", The Guardian 5/13/2020 ("Many in France have been referring to "le Covid" but guardians of French language rule otherwise"):
The Académie Française, guardian of the French language, has said a big non to le covid. Not to the actual disease, but to the use of the masculine definitive [sic] article "le".
While many in France have been referring to "le Covid", the so-called "Immortals" who make up the academy have ruled otherwise. Covid, they insist, is most definitely feminine.
"Covid is the acronym for coronavirus disease and acronyms have the genus of the name that forms the core of the phrase of which they are an abbreviation," the academy ruled in a statement on its website under the heading "Say, don't say", aimed at stopping the French language being infected with Anglicisms.
The ruling is here — "Le covid 19 ou La covid 19":
Covid est l'acronyme de corona virus disease, et les sigles et acronymes ont le genre du nom qui constitue le noyau du syntagme dont ils sont une abréviation. On dit ainsi la S.N.C.F. (Société nationale des chemins de fer) parce que le noyau de ce groupe, société, est un nom féminin, mais le C.I.O. (Comité international olympique), parce que le noyau, comité, est un nom masculin. Quand ce syntagme est composé de mots étrangers, le même principe s'applique. On distingue ainsi le FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, « Bureau fédéral d'enquête », de la CIA, Central Intelligence Agency, « Agence centrale de renseignement », puisque dans un cas on traduit le mot noyau par un nom masculin, bureau, et dans l'autre, par un nom féminin, agence. Corona virus disease – notons que l'on aurait pu préférer au nom anglais disease le nom latin morbus, de même sens et plus universel – signifie « maladie provoquée par le corona virus ("virus en forme de couronne") ». On devrait donc dire la covid 19, puisque le noyau est un équivalent du nom français féminin maladie. Pourquoi alors l'emploi si fréquent du masculin le covid 19 ? Parce que, avant que cet acronyme ne se répande, on a surtout parlé du corona virus, groupe qui doit son genre, en raison des principes exposés plus haut, au nom masculin virus. Ensuite, par métonymie, on a donné à la maladie le genre de l'agent pathogène qui la provoque. Il n'en reste pas moins que l'emploi du féminin serait préférable et qu'il n'est peut-être pas trop tard pour redonner à cet acronyme le genre qui devrait être le sien.
Bob Ladd, who sent in the link, added:
In general, my impression is that both Italian and French operate on a kind of working assumption that the gender of a word borrowed from English should be the same as the gender of the native word it corresponds to (so in this case, "la maladie" for "disease") – the pronouncement from the Académie Française is explicit that this is what they're basing their recommendation on. But I also have the impression that acronyms (in the strict sense of pronounceable sequences of initials) are often treated as masculine in both languages. This is what gives rise to the usage that the Académie Française is objecting to.
A quick scan of easily accessible stuff on the web in Italian just now suggests that usage is split between masculine and feminine, with official stuff apparently leaning feminine and more popular stuff (including non-tabloid journalism) tending masculine. But a LOT of stuff in Italian refers to "coronavirus" rather than "covid", and "virus" (and therefore "coronavirus") is uncontroversially masculine.
I don't know what other European languages with grammatical gender are doing, but I expect the Italian solution (just call it "coronavirus" and avoid the question) is widespread.
By the way, the Guardian's "definitive article" malapropism is presumably one of those errors where you start to type a word, and when your attention shifts to the next word, your fingers (and the associated brain circuits) actually produce something different. The nickname "Grauniad" has been undeserved for some time, but it's nice to see tradition upheld.
Bob Ladd said,
May 14, 2020 @ 5:20 am
Huh. I didn't even notice "definitive article"!
Daniele A. Gewurz said,
May 14, 2020 @ 5:51 am
Very interesting!
As an Italian, while the managing of genders of foreign acronyms and words is a mess (_il plumcake_, but mostly _la cheesecake_), I wouldn't say that there is a trend to use acronyms as masculine words. Even limiting to recent ones, we have _la SARS_ (and _sindrome_ is feminine, but AIDS is masculine…), _la RAM_ (_memoria_ being feminine) and so on, not to mention _la CIA_ (and other "agencies" such as AIEA), as in French, _la NATO_, _l(a)'ONU_ etc., and even _la GIF_ (perhaps implying _immagine_?).
Laura Morland said,
May 14, 2020 @ 7:05 am
I think the 'Immortals' are fighting an uphill battle. Reporting in from Paris, in the inbox just two messages above yours was a link to this article:
Pourquoi l'essai Discovery sur le Covid-19 est-il en train de patiner ?
Contrairement à ce qu'avait annoncé Emmanuel Macron, aucun résultat de l'essai franco-européen Discovery ne sera annoncé ce jeudi 14 mai. Les experts indépendants ont estimé que trop peu de patients y étaient inclus à ce stade. Si la France est en pointe sur cette étude, les autres pays européens n'ont pas suivi pour l'instant.
For you francophones, there's a cute quote involving inside-out socks in the following paragraph:
C'est une nouvelle version de la célèbre formule du verre à moitié vide ou à moitié plein. « On peut voir, comme disait ma grand-mère, la chaussette à l'envers ou la chaussette à l'endroit. » C'est avec cette formule, plutôt rafraîchissante, que la professeure Florence Ader évoquait….
https://www.la-croix.com/France/Pourquoi-lessai-Discovery-Covid-19-est-train-patiner-2020-05-14-1201094225
DJL said,
May 14, 2020 @ 8:13 am
I think the situation in Spanish is similar to that of Italian in that the word 'coronavirus' is much more frequent than 'covid'. The Spanish Real Academia has stated that both the masculine and feminine forms are correct for 'covid', though the masculine appears to be more common:
https://www.rae.es/noticias/crisis-del-covid-19-sobre-la-escritura-de-coronavirus
El País newspaper seems to accept either:
https://elpais.com/elpais/2020/04/07/album/1586278782_442756.html
https://elpais.com/elpais/2020/04/24/opinion/1587729909_036640.html
Don't think the Italian Accademia della Crusca has said anything yet about the genre of 'covid' in the same way they recommended to use Brexit in the feminine even though they accepted the masculine form was common enough and perfectly fine, but I suspect something along these lines would be the case for 'covid' too.
https://accademiadellacrusca.it/it/consulenza/il-genere-di-brexit/1097
For what is worth, as an Italian and Spanish speaker I prefer the masculine for both Brexit and Covid.