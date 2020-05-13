« previous post |

Tim Finin writes:

President Trump said Fauci wants to "play all sides of the equation" about reopening schools. I thought that was an unusual phrase and used google to search for it without the token Trump. There were three hits.



Here they are:

[link] Whether you switch between or within different relationships or are just curious to see how people play all sides of the equation, this class will explore the different aspects and appeal of service topping.

[link] I'm not saying I'm completely buying into that one plus being worth the cap as well as the fact that my assets are essentially non-liquid for a period of time, I'm just trying to play all sides of the equation here.

[link] And remember, if you want to be taken seriously, go play all sides of the equation that you complain about.

For Donald Trump's version, see e.g. Caitlin Oprysko, "Trump tweaks Fauci on school reopenings: 'He wants to play all sides of the equation'", Politico 5/13/2020. The relevant passage — in which the reporter repeats the expression using "both sides" rather than "all sides":

Q: Dr. Fauci yesterday was a little cautious on re-opening the economy too soon

uh do you share his concerns?

A: About re-opening what?

Q: Re-opening the economy too soon in some states

A: Look he wants to play all sides of the equation

uh I think we're going to have tremendous fourth quarter

I think we're going to have a transitional third quarter

and I think we're going to have a phenomenal next year.

We want it open.

Q: When you say Dr. Fauci is playing both sides,

are you suggesting that the advice he's giving is (())

A: Well I was surprised- I was surprised by his answer actually

uh because uh you know uh it's just

to me it's not an acceptable answer

especially when it comes to schools

Let's note that most linguists would take the view that "all sides" can truthfully refer to two sides, if that's all the sides that there are — the oddity of the expression comes from a Gricean implicature generated by the maxim of manner (and maybe a bit of the maxim of quantity), suggesting that "all" would not be chosen instead of "both" if there were only two sides.

And both sides of an equation have infinitely many forms, in pretty much any algebraic system, so there's a concept of "equation" that could be said to have infinitely many sides.

On the other hand, there's the question of what it means to "play" any side of an equation.

