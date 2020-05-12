« previous post |

Today's Dinosaur Comics:





Mouseover title: "hello, yes, I believe it is inarguable that you'll remember data and riker's cheeky bottoms more than you'll remember alice and bob and dick and jane"

Archive page note: "see it's justified because star trek ITSELF has been known to boldly go in favour of splitting infinitives in opening narrations. q.e.d., nerds"

[h/t John Berenberg]

