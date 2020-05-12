"There is no such writing rule"
Today's Dinosaur Comics:
Mouseover title: "hello, yes, I believe it is inarguable that you'll remember data and riker's cheeky bottoms more than you'll remember alice and bob and dick and jane"
Archive page note: "see it's justified because star trek ITSELF has been known to boldly go in favour of splitting infinitives in opening narrations. q.e.d., nerds"
[h/t John Berenberg]
Laura Morland said,
May 12, 2020 @ 2:52 pm
Very cute, and I agree, of course, with Non-Rules #1 and #2. As a former writing instructor, I would caution that only those who have mastered the art of writing should avoid Non-Rule #3.
On the other side of the coin, a friend once published a book (before I knew her) where she described 6 months of piloting through the canals of England entirely in the passive voice!
She had, apparently, over-extrapolated the 'rule' that one shouldn't use the first-person pronoun in an essay. Her book would have been unreadable if it wasn't so amusing.
Ambarish Sridharanarayanan said,
May 12, 2020 @ 2:57 pm
> where she described 6 months of piloting through the canals of England entirely in the passive voice!
Oh my, I'd find that unreadable too! Just as I'd find a description of 6 months of piloting through the canals of England entirely in the active voice.
Which is why "Never use the passive voice unless you've mastered the act of writing" sounds suspect to me.
Eric Nelson said,
May 12, 2020 @ 3:11 pm
A former colleague told me this story of a time when she was teaching about the passive voice in a class for teacher trainees, most of whom were native speakers of English. Trying to understand why her students found the passive voice so difficult to grasp asked, "Why is this so hard?"
Someone answered, "Because it isn't used!"
Julian said,
May 12, 2020 @ 5:28 pm
Passives: the train-spotter magazine that I used to get often has articles sent in by readers. 'Our weekend in the country finding freight train photo ops.' These articles have a very distinctive stodgy, over-formal style. 'A hearty breakfast was partaken of in the hotel dining room and soon we were on our way.' It's the style of unconfident amateur writers who lean too formal because they're afraid of saying something wrong. It's like listening to a not-very-skilful child busker – so focused on getting their fingers on the right notes that they're not thinking about making music.
Anthony said,
May 12, 2020 @ 8:17 pm
The speaking style of American policemen is similarly stodgy, when they are addressing the press or the court. (When addressing the populace, not so much.)
Orbeiter said,
May 12, 2020 @ 8:27 pm
I'm a little disappointed that the author didn't, erm, touch on double superlatives.
Shakespeare used them ("the most unkindest cut of all") yet they are more likely than the examples given to be regarded as a definite error by most people.
Data's was the most eagerest bum Riker had ever patted.
John Shutt said,
May 12, 2020 @ 8:38 pm
I've got a translation of the Morte Darthur around here somewhere with (iirc) an introduction that talks about the artistic use of piled-on synonyms in Middle English. Alas and alack. Verily and forsooth.
Martha said,
May 12, 2020 @ 9:30 pm
Orbeiter – The reason double superlatives weren't included is because, as you mentioned, most people consider them a definite error. That makes avoiding them a rule, not a non-rule. Just like not saying "dogses." The non-rules are things high school English teachers told us not to do in our essays but which are otherwise completely grammatical and unremarkable, and actually often preferable. (And as far as Shakespeare is concerned, there are a lot of things people said 500 years ago that we don't say now.)
Regarding double negatives, the example in the cartoon wasn't the kind of double negative I was taught was bad. We were always taught about things like "Riker didn't touch no butt" (vs. "Riker didn't touch a butt") but not things like "Riker didn't not touch a butt" (which can't really be replaced with anything).
Jenny Chu said,
May 12, 2020 @ 10:22 pm
@John Shutt is that where "eftsoons and right speedily" comes from? I have been reading P.G. Wodehouse recently and Bertie quotes it often.
John Shutt said,
May 12, 2020 @ 11:40 pm
@Jenny Chu The phrase has a certain elegance (and also sounds like Bertie). Not readily finding a clear explanation of it (just scattered examples), but looks as if "eftsoons and right speedily" may be a standard phrase used in some sort of legal context. Though it needn't be one or the other, as I'd think some of those old legal phrases would have their roots close to Middle English.
Michael Watts said,
May 12, 2020 @ 11:56 pm
Like Martha, it bothered me that the illustration of "double negatives are bad" in the comic is not an example of a double negative. It's two single negatives, exactly as the "writing rule" people would want.
rosie said,
May 13, 2020 @ 12:35 am
Whenever the "double negatives are bad" notion comes up, it is bothersome because of the high risk that the author will equivocate on what "double negative" means. In this case, "didn't" governs a predicate whose verb is negated, so this is indeed a double negative. Doesn't mean double negatives are good, though. Doesn't mean double negatives are bad, either. Some are good, some are bad.
Andreas Johansson said,
May 13, 2020 @ 1:22 am
I also thought the double negative example was weird.
As a native speaker of a grammatically rather similar language where nobody AFAIK has ever taught kids to avoid the passive voice, I find the widespread aversion to it among anglophones utterly baffling.