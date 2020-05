« previous post |

Today's xkcd:



Mouseover title: "DOWNSIDES: Adobe people may periodically email your newsroom to ask you to call it an 'Adobe® PDF document,' but they'll reverse course once they learn how sarcastically you can pronounce the registered trademark symbol."

My own pet peeve, speaking of how normal humans choose to communicate, is people who send an email with some simple content (like a meeting agenda or a talk announcement) attached as a .docx or .pdf file.

