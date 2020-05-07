Error types
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Type IIII error: Mistaking tally marks for Roman neumerals" [sic]
I was going to ask for your favorite (quasi-)scientific error examples, but then I realized that this just an inventory of testing-result types, so that things like p-hacking, file-drawer phenomena, confirmation bias, etc., are in a different space.
mg said,
May 7, 2020 @ 5:27 pm
I love the Type IX error!
And as a statistician/medical researcher, I love seeing all the other errors, too.
D.O. said,
May 7, 2020 @ 6:43 pm
Despite discouraging last paragraph, I submit "Type 0 error: performing a test when one is either not necessary or inppropriate". This applies to both medical and statistical significance tests.
ardj said,
May 7, 2020 @ 6:51 pm
further to D.O.: and of course Types-I, &c of investigating the wrong things, doing it wrongly, &c, &c
Orbeiter said,
May 7, 2020 @ 7:11 pm
Is the mouseover text trying to be meta or has Randall made an error there?
According to memory, the Romans would on occasion write IIII to represent 4. Wikipedia appears to confirm that my memory was accurate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_numerals#Variant_forms
"On the numbered gates to the Colosseum, for instance, IIII is systematically used instead of IV, but subtractive notation is used for other digits; so that gate 44 is labelled XLIIII"
So IIII _could_ be Roman numerals.
Timothy Rowe said,
May 7, 2020 @ 7:17 pm
IIII could indeed be Roman numerals. Or they could be tally marks. But confusing tally marks for Roman numerals would be an error. Rather close to a Type III or Type IV error – getting a correct result for incorrect reasons.
cameron said,
May 7, 2020 @ 7:37 pm
The fact that IIII was in fact sometimes used as a Roman numeral just increases the likelihood of category IIII error occurrences.