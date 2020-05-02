« previous post |

At the end of the May 1 episode of the NPR show "Milk Street", host Christopher Kimball interviews Dr. Aaron Carroll about a recent California court decision that could force coffee to come with a label warning that it contains a chemical known to cause cancer.

The chemical in question is acrylamide, and it's apparently created (in small quantities) whenever carbohydrates are heated above about 250 degrees farenheit — so bread, crackers, cake, cookies, pizza, pretzels, fried potatoes, corn chips, and lots of other things besides coffee that most people eat regularly. Dr. Carroll argues that the quantities of acrylamide involved are far too small to pose any measurable danger, and that warnings like this one have the bad effect of persuading people to ignore all such messages.

But this is Language Log, not Cancer Warning Over-Reach Log, so what's the linguistic point? It's the way that Dr. Carroll pronounces the name of the chemical in question.



The interview starts at about 43:55 in the show — you can listen to the whole seven-and-a-half minutes here, if you want to. The word "acrylamide" occurs five times in the interview:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Each time, instead of /əˈkɹɪləmaɪd/, Dr. Carroll says something like /əˈkɹɪməlaɪd/.

This consistency of /l/-/m/ metathesis means that it's not a speech error, but rather a non-standard lexical entry — an excellent example of non-adjacent metathesis, like that involved in the change from Latin miraculum to Spanish milagro.

