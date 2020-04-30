« previous post |

From Paul Shore:

I don't know whether the item below, an Amazon translation of an Amazon customer review, is Language-Log-worthy; but I thought that at the very least you might be amused by its sublime anti-logic. The January 1, 2017 review, written by "横川いずみ", is of Freedom Betrayed, Herbert Hoover's massive, radical critique of U.S. foreign relations from the thirties to the fifties, which wasn't published until 2011, roughly a half-century after Hoover completed it. In the heading, 横川いずみ rates the book five stars out of five and "[v]ery good". The Japanese original of the review text is as follows:

Watanabe Sōki yaku de, jōge 2-kan ni wakete Sōshisha kara shuppan sareru to kiite, genbun dewa ikaga kaitearu* ka shirabetaku naru koto mo aru ka to, kōnyū shimashita. Mada, yakuhon wa dete inai tame, parapara to mekkutte yonde miru to, yomenaku mo arimasen. Tadashi, nichibeisensō bakari dewanaku, yōroppa sensen ni tsuite mo kaitearu node, mada yomikirete imasen. To wa ie, motte irubeki hon da to omoimasu. [*These two words for 如何書いてあるか might also be read as "ika kaitearuka", but either is possible without changing the meaning.] 渡辺惣樹訳で、上下２巻に分けて草思社から出版されると聞いて、原文では如何書いてあるか調べたくなる事もあるかと、購入しました。まだ、訳本は出ていないため、ぱらぱらとめっくって読んでみると、読めなくもありません。但し、日米戦争ばかりではなく、ヨーロッパ戦線についても書いてあるので、まだ読みきれて居ません。とはいえ、持っているべき本だと思います。 The English translation, summoned up by clicking on "Translate review to English" and generated by whichever translation software Amazon uses, is as follows: WATANABE Sōki translation, I heard that it is published from Soshisha divided into two volumes, and I also want to find out how it is written in the original text, I purchased. There is no translation yet, so if you try to read it, you do not have to read it. However, it is not only written about the Japan-US War, but also about the European Front, so I haven't read it yet. Nonetheless, I think it should be a book. I'm thinking of sending this to some relatives of mine who've expressed the opinion that nobody needs to learn foreign languages anymore because translation software has it all in the bag.

Here's a quick human translation of the customer review:

I have heard that the translation of this book in two volumes by Watanabe Sōki would be published by Sōshisha. The translation hasn't come out yet, but when I went through the original, I realized that I could manage it, so I purchased it thinking that there might be a few occasions when I want to check the contents in its original language. I haven't quite finished it since the book covers not only the Japan-US War, but also the European Front. Nonetheless, I would think that this book is worth adding to your collection.

The Amazon link (American edition of Amazon) is here. If you scroll down to "Top International Reviews", and then after the fifth of those reviews click on "Load more international reviews", you'll find that the ninth international one overall is the one in question. It's by 横川いずみ, and is entitled とても良い.

Regarding George Nash, he's the Hoover scholar and biographer who persuaded Hoover's family to finally let Freedom Betrayed be published in 2011, and who's the book's editor. Apparently, in one of those misattributions that are all too common in the age of Amazon, he's listed as an author of the book on certain webpages.

[Thanks to Frank Chance and Nathan Hopson]

