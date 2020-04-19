New word of the week

From today's SMBC:

The last panel:

The aftercomic:

The mouseover title: "If I get in one more sodomy joke this month I hit the Sodomy Hat Trick."
(Which refers to this earlier comic.)

  1. Richard Hershberger said,

    April 19, 2020 @ 7:42 am

    I love it! Those meetings are a particular pet peeve of mine. The person calling the meeting is either too lazy or too illiterate to compose a coherent email, so he instead wastes every's time (including, ironically, his own) so he can instead ramble on, eventually conveying those three minutes worth of information. I will make a point of adding "gomorry" to my active vocabulary.

