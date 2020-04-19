New word of the week
« previous post | next post »
From today's SMBC:
The last panel:
The aftercomic:
The mouseover title: "If I get in one more sodomy joke this month I hit the Sodomy Hat Trick."
(Which refers to this earlier comic.)
April 19, 2020 @ 6:00 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post | next post »
From today's SMBC:
The last panel:
The aftercomic:
The mouseover title: "If I get in one more sodomy joke this month I hit the Sodomy Hat Trick."
(Which refers to this earlier comic.)
April 19, 2020 @ 6:00 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI
Powered By WordPress
Richard Hershberger said,
April 19, 2020 @ 7:42 am
I love it! Those meetings are a particular pet peeve of mine. The person calling the meeting is either too lazy or too illiterate to compose a coherent email, so he instead wastes every's time (including, ironically, his own) so he can instead ramble on, eventually conveying those three minutes worth of information. I will make a point of adding "gomorry" to my active vocabulary.