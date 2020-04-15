« previous post |

Every day, I get several talk announcements from the various mailing lists that I subscribe to, which represent a rich array of disciplinary sources: linguistics, computer science, anthropology, sociology, communications, math, literary studies, marketing, and so on. Usually I can figure out from the title what the presentation is going to be about — but sometimes my first guess is wrong in an interesting way.

A misunderstanding of this kind happened with an upcoming talk on "Robust Contact-Rich Manipulation by Controlled Compliance". I first assuming that it was a social-science talk about how to influence people through hierarchical relationships in social networks, or something like that. But of course it's actually a topic in robotics. From the abstract:

Reliable robot manipulation beyond grasping is still rarely seen.

The difficulties come from the inevitable modeling uncertainties and disturbances in any robotic system. It's even worse for manipulation systems, because they tend to have multiple possible contact modes. Failure or even physical damage could happen to the execution of a motion plan if the system falls into an unexpected contact mode.

Which sounds really interesting, but unfortunately the time conflicts with another e-meeting.

Permalink