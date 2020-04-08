« previous post |

Students, former students, colleagues, and friends all around the world have been sending me best wishes during this age of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their impression is that things in America now are particularly bad. They offer me face masks and other PPE, they worry about my health, they give me all sorts of advice.

I just received my favorite piece of encouragement thus far from a student who is stuck in Beijing:

"Stay uninflected!"

That really cheered me up!

It reminded me of things my wife used to say, such as:

"Gone out the window" for Gone with the Wind.

"The emperor had hundreds of cucumbers" for, well, I'll let you guess….