Pitch sequence animation

April 5, 2020 @ 5:44 am · Filed by under Language and music

A neat animation by Jack Stratton of James Jamerson's bass line in the 1967 hit song "Ain't no mountain high enough":

The best way to watch it is full screen, in my opinon.

It would be nice to have a program that creates a similar dynamic highlighting of syllable-scale pitches and rhythms in speech, maybe based on Gentle and Drift.

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    April 5, 2020 @ 6:07 am

    I find it odd (?disturbing?) that the transitions between the bass notes are shewn as continuous; might it not perhaps be better if they were omitted completely, as they are not (IMHO) representing anything present in the music.

