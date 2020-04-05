Pitch sequence animation
A neat animation by Jack Stratton of James Jamerson's bass line in the 1967 hit song "Ain't no mountain high enough":
The best way to watch it is full screen, in my opinon.
It would be nice to have a program that creates a similar dynamic highlighting of syllable-scale pitches and rhythms in speech, maybe based on Gentle and Drift.
Philip Taylor said,
April 5, 2020 @ 6:07 am
I find it odd (?disturbing?) that the transitions between the bass notes are shewn as continuous; might it not perhaps be better if they were omitted completely, as they are not (IMHO) representing anything present in the music.