From Diana Shuheng Zhang:

Jūnzǐ yǒu jiǔ dé 君子有九德：A lordling has nine essential properties:

kuān ér lì 寬而栗，tolerant but tough,

róu ér lì 柔而立，flexible but upright,

yuàn ér gōng, 願而恭，ambitious but humble,

luàn ér jìng 亂而敬，rebellious but respectful,

rǎo ér yì 擾而毅，adaptive but resolute,

zhí ér wēn 直而溫，candid but considerate;

jiǎn ér lián 簡而廉，simple and incorruptible,

gāng ér sè 剛而塞，unbending and honest,

qiáng ér yì 強而義。strong and principled.

—— from the chapter of the Book of Documents, "Gaoyao's Strategy" 《尚書·皋陶謨》 (the chapter was composed ca. 700 BCE, according to Early Chinese Texts (1993), Michael Loewe, ed., 376-389 [by Edward L. Shaughnessy])

These terse apothegms, although they seem smoothly flowing in Diana's English translations, are written in archaic Sinitic. Almost every line has usages that are recondite, e.g., lì 栗 in the first line, which modern readers would think of as meaning "chestnut", but Diana renders as "tough". In other words, these are not your standard, facile translations where modern definitions of the characters are copied out of dictionaries of Mandarin and jotted down one after the other to fill out the lines. To do this kind of high level translation requires hard work going through old annotations and commentaries. To make the English felicitous demands inspired creativity and a high level of Sprachgefühl.

