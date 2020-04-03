A better COVID-19 graph

April 3, 2020 @ 7:25 am

Aatish Bhatia plots COVID-19 data in (a population-growth version of) phase space, eliminating time as a dimension — which turns out to be a good idea, as it often is:

An explanation by Henry Reich:

There are some linguistic connections — viewed abstractly, this sort of analysis connects to pretty much everything — but I'll leave that for another time.

  1. Andrew Usher said,

    April 3, 2020 @ 7:39 am

    A linear relationship (well, almost) is what should be expected – anyone far below it should be strongly suspected of using fake data.

  2. colin mclarty said,

    April 3, 2020 @ 7:49 am

    There is not just one thing to understand about covid. So while it is valuable to note this chart eliminating time, it is not *better* than charting the time evolution.

