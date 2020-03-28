Looking on the bright side

March 28, 2020 @ 8:32 am

According to the BBC, a police boat in London was playing Monty Python's "Always look on the bright side of life" for listeners near the Thames last week:

The official video for that song:

And a seasonally relevant parody, which does an unusually good job of imitating our president's rhetorical style:

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    March 28, 2020 @ 8:49 am

    How the h@ll does he get teeth that white ?!

