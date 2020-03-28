« previous post |

According to the BBC, a police boat in London was playing Monty Python's "Always look on the bright side of life" for listeners near the Thames last week:

The Police in London are trying to brighten the mood. The are going up and down the Thames in a police boat playing "Always look on the bright side of life" on a loud speaker. How wonderfully British. Love it 😂😂😂👏👏👏#CoronaCrisis #coronavirus #COVIDIOT #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/4dcGsd5sJH — News Addict 🇬🇧 (@addicted2newz) March 21, 2020

The official video for that song:

And a seasonally relevant parody, which does an unusually good job of imitating our president's rhetorical style:

God only brought one guy back from the dead on Easter. Trump is here to bring back the whole economy on Easter 2020. Enjoy this clip (possibly, like, the best ever), share and be sure to subscribe to Making Podcasts Great Again (@TrumpPod) – new every week! pic.twitter.com/aUifVWRzfh — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) March 24, 2020

Permalink