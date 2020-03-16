Quarantini

March 16, 2020 @ 4:57 am · Filed by under Humor

https://twitter.com/EveyHammond19/status/1238732575037779970

I haven't seen any puns based on "social distancing", or other words or phrases associated with COVID-19.

  1. Jake Wildstrom said,

    March 16, 2020 @ 5:48 am

    About 14 years from now, we can start calling the results of the baby boomlet which comes of couples being cooped up with nothing to do the "quaranteens".

