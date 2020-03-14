Annual Reviews response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Annual Reviews journals have released a list of relevant articles:


And they've also removed all access controls:

Full disclosure: I'm co-editor of the Annual Review of Linguistics — but I'm sorry to say we haven't commissioned a review of COVID-19 linguistics yet.

  1. Chips Mackinolty said,

    March 14, 2020 @ 8:23 am

    Here is a piece I have written, which among other things, calls for information to be delivered in Australia First Nations languages: https://croakey.org/urgent-calls-for-more-resources-to-protect-aboriginal-and-torres-strait-islander-communities-from-covid-19/

  2. Philip Taylor said,

    March 14, 2020 @ 8:41 am

    A first-class proposal, Chips, and one which I hope will be echoed wherever there are indigenous or other ethnic minority groups who might otherwise not be able to access this much-needed information.

  3. Chips Mackinolty said,

    March 14, 2020 @ 8:51 am

    @Philip Taylor

    Thanks, we are working on it, and hope to keep Language Log in touch within the next few days. Some of the material in language that has been produced has been pretty average, thus far, both in content and coverage of languages.

