Annual Reviews response to the COVID-19 pandemic
« previous post |
The Annual Reviews journals have released a list of relevant articles:
- Human Coronavirus: Host-Pathogen Interaction
- Coronavirus Host Range Expansion and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Emergence: Biochemical Mechanisms and Evolutionary Perspectives
- Structure, Function, and Evolution of Coronavirus Spike Proteins
- Middle East Respiratory Syndrome: Emergence of a Pathogenic Human Coronavirus
- Glycan Engagement by Viruses: Receptor Switches and Specificity
- Thinking Outside the Triangle: Replication Fidelity of the Largest RNA Viruses
- Biochemical Aspects of Coronavirus Replication and Virus-Host Interaction
- Birth and Pathogenesis of Rogue Respiratory Viruses
- Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS): A Year in Review
- The Immunobiology of SARS
- CORONAVIRUS: ORGANIZATION, REPLICATION AND EXPRESSION OF GENOME
And they've also removed all access controls:
Full disclosure: I'm co-editor of the Annual Review of Linguistics — but I'm sorry to say we haven't commissioned a review of COVID-19 linguistics yet.
Chips Mackinolty said,
March 14, 2020 @ 8:23 am
Here is a piece I have written, which among other things, calls for information to be delivered in Australia First Nations languages: https://croakey.org/urgent-calls-for-more-resources-to-protect-aboriginal-and-torres-strait-islander-communities-from-covid-19/
Philip Taylor said,
March 14, 2020 @ 8:41 am
A first-class proposal, Chips, and one which I hope will be echoed wherever there are indigenous or other ethnic minority groups who might otherwise not be able to access this much-needed information.
Chips Mackinolty said,
March 14, 2020 @ 8:51 am
@Philip Taylor
Thanks, we are working on it, and hope to keep Language Log in touch within the next few days. Some of the material in language that has been produced has been pretty average, thus far, both in content and coverage of languages.