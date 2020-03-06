« previous post |

The idea of real people interacting in virtual worlds has been a staple of SF writing at least since the 1980s. There have been networked multi-player games at least since the 1970s, and of course such games have become a big deal in recent years. And more and more, the meetings that I'm involved in have some or all participants joining via internet-based virtual meeting software, like Skype, Zoom, Chime, etc.

Those services have started to add a few VR-ish features, like Zoom's "Virtual Background" — here's me in the woods:

Or by the sea:

And the virtual background can be a video as well as a still picture.

But so far, this is a trick that applies to an individual participant's video panel — the popular virtual-meeting applications don't yet have a way for a group to hold their discussion in a shared virtual space, as in current video games or applications like vrchat.

And when participants' avatars (realistic or otherwise) can sit or move in a shared space, with appropriate directional audio and so on, that enables virtual seminars, virtual workshops, virtual corridor conversations — and most important, virtual dinner parties!

One positive outcome of the growing panic over corona virus will be to hasten the deployment of these technologies.

