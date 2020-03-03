« previous post |

According to Yannis Haralambous, "Grapholinguistics, TEX, and a June 2020 conference in Paris", TUGboat 2020:

Grapholinguistics is the discipline dealing with the study of the written modality of language.

At this point, the reader may ask some very pertinent questions:"Why have I never heard of grapholinguistics?" "If this is a subfield of linguistics, like psycholinguistics or sociolinguistics, why isn't it taught in Universities?" "And why libraries do not abound of books about it?"

Speaking for myself, I'll answer: We've never heard of grapholinguistics because you just made up the word*.

And under headings like "Writing Systems", the issues involved are widely taught in universities, e.g. as LING115 at my own university, taught for many years by my colleague Gene Buckley.

And finally, libraries are well stocked with books about the nature and history of writing systems, from many points of view. The textbooks for Gene's course are Amalia Gnanadesikan (2009), The Writing Revolution: Cuneiform to the Internet, and Henry Rogers (2005), Writing Systems: A Linguistic Approach. A Google Books search will turn up dozens if not hundreds of others, including one of my favorites, Visible Speech: The Diverse Oneness of Writing Systems, by John DeFrancis.

It's true that linguists generally view writing as a phenomenon secondary to spoken language. That's because it is, in fact, a phenomenon secondary to spoken language. Every human society has a fully developed spoken language, which its members learn as children without special instruction; in contrast, writing has been invented only a few times, and most languages lack a widely used written form; and children need special (and often unsuccessful) instruction to learn to read and write.

But still, there have been plenty of previous objections to the treatment of writing systems as entirely secondary, derivative, and even negligible. In the Introduction to Geoff Nunberg's 1990 book The Linguistics of Punctuation, he argues for the analysis of punctuation as an aspect of "the study of written language as a system in its own right":

Linguists have always approached the study of writing contrastively, as a mode of linguistic expression alternative to speech. For a long time, the contrast was drawn primarily in order to deprecate or dismiss writing as an object of theoretical interest. As Bloomfield famously put it, "Writing is not language, but merely a means of recording language by means of visual marks." More recently, the tendency has been to regard writing and speech as distinct linguistic systems. But even so, the written language – that is, the system of figural representation that is of particular linguistic interest – is still defined and legitimated by reference to the properties of the spoken language. Most notably, the adequacy of the written language is assessed, one way or the other, according to how it makes available the same kinds of expressive devices as spoken varieties. To the extent that the written language measures up, it is regarded as expressively equivalent to spoken language, and thus (by an argument that is somewhat cloudy in its details), as worthy of serious linguistic study. 1 Hence the tendency in recent work has been to try to assimilate the differences between writing and speech to the differences between spoken varieties. As Sampson (1985:27) writes: "The kind of English that we use in writing and the kind we use in speech are, in the linguist's technical sense, closely-related dialects …."

This contrastive approach has militated against the development of the autonomous study of written language as a linguistic system in its own right. (By contrast, the subject of writing systems is well established as a domain of study.) Indeed, current approaches to writing presuppose that there couldn't be much to say about the subject. In order to defend the legitimacy of the study of written language, linguists have gone to some lengths to argue that, as Biber (1986:385) puts it, "few (if any) absolute differences exist between speech and writing." What distinguishes the two varieties, on the current view, is predominantly the pervasive differences in the circumstances of their production, processing, and social and communicative functions. These differences may leave their mark on the written language primarily in the relative frequency with which various types of expressions and constructions are used in each variety, as documented in a growing literature. But none of these observations have suggested the existence of any essential qualitative difference between written and spoken language. Taken at face value, this would be a more interesting claim than linguists sometimes seem to realize. It should no longer be necessary to defend the view that writing is truly language, but it is surprising to learn that it is merely language. After all, intellectualized written languages like English are the result of a process of standardization and specialization that has been going on for at least four hundred years, during which time spoken and written varieties have led largely disparate lives – learned in different ways and at different stages of life, used in different media and different contexts to communicate different information for different purposes to different audiences. Under the circumstances, we might expect that written language would emerge with certain structural and representational features that were unique to that mode.

So I guess that at G21C 2020 we'll learn that everything old is new again…

*Though in fairness I should note that there are a few earlier examples of apparently independent invention, e.g. Anthony William Sariti, Chinese Grapholinguistics, 1967, and Penny Platt, Grapho-linguistics: The Study of Communicative Properties of Children's Drawings and Their Role in the Initial Acquisition of Writing and Reading Skills, 1974.

