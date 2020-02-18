« previous post |

The OED 1989 edition glossed yid as "A (usu. offensive) name for a Jew."

The 2019 edition has

1. A Jewish person. In non-Jewish usage offensive and chiefly derogatory.

2. British. In extended use: a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (traditionally associated with the Jewish community in north and east London). Originally and frequently derogatory and offensive, though also often as a self-designation.

Lynne Murphy, "The point of dictionaries is to describe how language is used, not to police it", The Guardian 2/17/2020:

Tottenham Hotspur has shown the yellow card to the Oxford English Dictionary for its new definitions of the words "yid" and "yiddo". While the dictionary records both words as usually offensive terms for Jewish people, it now also describes them as nicknames for Spurs supporters, noting that the fan-directed usage is "originally and frequently derogatory and offensive, though also often as a self-designation". The club has issued a statement saying that it has "never accommodated" use of the "Y-word", and considers the definition "misleading".

Apparently, attempts to invert the word's associated valence have not been entirely successful. "Tottenham blast 'misleading' Oxford English Dictionary definition of 'yiddo' and 'yid'", TalkSport 2/13/2020:

Tottenham have condemned the Oxford English Dictionary's expanded definition of the words 'yid' and 'yiddo' after they were linked to the club. […]

The use of the word has caused controversy in recent years with sections of Tottenham supporters using the terms themselves in an attempt to reclaim them.

Chants of 'Yid Army' are frequently heard at the club's home matches even though Spurs' fan base is made up of both Jews and gentiles.

A survey conducted by Spurs in December confirmed that almost half the 23,000 supporters who voted want the Y-word chanted less or banned completely.

Myself, I wouldn't mind seeing the word reclaimed from the haters.

In the fall of 1959 I entered the Groton School as a second-former (= seventh grader), at the age of 12. At that time, Groton was for boys only. On my first day, I had joined up with three or four classmates to explore the school grounds during a brief period of freedom, and we were running past the Schoolhouse building, just inside the corner of the white fence in the picture below:

Several Senior Prefects were lounging against the building wall, and one of them stuck his leg out and tripped me. As I sprawled on the stone patio, he stepped forward and put his foot on my neck. Bending over, he said "Listen, Yid, we don't need your kind around here. Am I clear?"

Having read Tom Brown's School Days, Stalky and Company, etc., I expected prefects to be assholes. I grew up in a gentile environment, in which one of my first-grade classmates pelted me with rocks because "Father Paul told us that the Jews killed Christ", so the idea that some people disliked Jews was not news. And in my generation, kids didn't report other students' misdeeds, so I never told anyone in authority about this event.

I learned much later that I had been a diversity recruit. Someone in a position to know explained that they were looking for a student who was "Jewish, but not too Jewish". The sixth-former who tripped me came from a southern mill-owning family deeply involved in right-wing national politics, and apparently represented a (minority) faction that was not in favor of diversity.

At chapel the next morning, I learned why diversity might matter to (some of) the people who run such institutions. Chapel attendance — Episcopalian services once a day and twice on Sundays — was obligatory, but participation was not. So I stood when everybody else stood, and spoke the responses in the Book of Common Prayer, because why not, but I didn't kneel in the parts that called for kneeling. The boy next to me, who came from a well-to-do midwestern family, took me aside afterwards and asked my I hadn't knelt. When I told him it was because I was Jewish, he refused to believe me. He had never knowingly met a Jew, and held the opinion that Jews weren't allowed in places like Groton. After half an hour of explanations, I finally persuaded him, and he then questioned me at length, as if I was some sort of mythical creature that he had heard about but never thought he would encounter in real life. I imagine that five years later, he was better prepared to go out into a world where Jews could be found all over the place.

